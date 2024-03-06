Menu
Corporate

Accenture to invest $1B in new learning platform, acquires Udacity

LearnVantage, Accenture's new learning platform, will be available for its clients to assist their employees in being abreast with the latest technologies.

Thimmaya Poojary1884 Stories
Accenture to invest $1B in new learning platform, acquires Udacity

Wednesday March 06, 2024 , 2 min Read

Global technology company Accenture has launched a learning and training services initiative, LearnVantage, with an aim to invest $1 billion over the next three years. It has also acquired edtech company ﻿Udacity﻿ for an undisclosed value.

With LearnVantage, Accenture aims to offer its clients learning services to help them reskill and upskill their employees in areas of technology, data, and AI.

A statement from Accenture said the new service is designed to help leaders across industries and governments quickly identify gaps in relevant skills being created by advances in technologies and then provide the industry-specific training needed to fill those gaps at speed and scale. This includes delivering highly personalised learning experiences for a wide range of technical and business users, from specialised AI and data science, cloud and cyber security training for IT professionals to generative AI training for board and C-suite members and business leaders.

Accenture CEO
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said, “We are scaling Accenture’s deep capabilities as a world-class learning organisation to help our clients meet their business growth objectives and enable their people to develop the relevant skills they need to make the most of the opportunities that technological change is bringing.”

On the acquisition of Udacity, Accenture said it will bring to them capabilities in integrating proprietary content, expert services, and scalable learning technology. The 230 employees of Udacity will now be part of Accenture LearnVantage.

Accenture LearnVantage will work with technology ecosystem partners, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft, to provide generative AI content, industry-relevant technology training and cloud certifications for their joint clients. It will also work with other edtech companies including Pluralsight, Coursera, Workera, and Skillsoft.

LearnVantage also will offer nano degrees—certified online programmes designed to provide users with hands-on experience and industry-relevant skills in specialised fields.

“The rapid rise of generative AI has grown our clients’ need for training and upskilling their people in cloud, data and AI as they build their digital core, which is essential for reinvention,” said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

  • Just In
  • Accenture
  • tech upskilling
  • Udacity