Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has launched WisdomNext, a Gen AI platform. The platform aggregates multiple Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) technologies into a single interface and enables companies to rapidly adopt next-gen technology at scale, lower costs and operate within a regulatory framework, the company said at the launch event.

"TCS AI WisdomNext helps our customers take advantage of GenAI to unlock the full potential of their data, drive greater business innovation and efficiency, and gain a competitive edge," said Siva Ganesan, Head, AI.Cloud Unit, TCS.

Customers appreciate the newly launched platform's ability to help navigate a diverse and quickly evolving AI marketplace and rapidly compose 'art-of-the-possible' solutions, he added.

This develoment comes weeks after OpenAI unveiled its new flagship artificial intelligence (AI) model—GPT-4o—which is said to reason across audio, vision, and text in real time. The new AI model was trained end-to-end across text, vision, and audio, which means all inputs and outputs are processed by the same neural network, said OpenAI, adding that it’s the firm’s first model combining all modalities. After that Google also launched a barrage of multimodal AI models and integrations at its annual I/O developer conference with upgrades in Gemini suites and adding AI Overview for search.

(With inputs from Yourstory)