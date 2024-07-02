Capgemini to open 5,000 seater centre in Chennai; HCLTech, IBM collaborate

Capgemini to open a 5,000 seater centre in Chennai

﻿Capgemini﻿, one of the leading global technology services companies has announced a new 5,000 seater centre in Chennai. The company has pledged an investment of about Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years towards the development of this centre.

The facility, slated for completion in April 2027, is designed with sustainability at its core. Spanning nearly 600,000 square feet, the facility will support Capgemini’s diverse specialist teams, including financial services, engineering, digital, cloud, AI and many more.

Capgemini in India has nearly 175,000 employees across 13 locations: Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.

MBRDI signs research agreement with BITS Pilani

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has signed a five-year Master Research Agreement (MRA) with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani for advanced technology research. This collaboration will establish a framework for joint research aimed at building intellectual property in pioneering technology solutions and promoting academic collaboration for higher education and projects.

Focusing on opportunities in the mobility sector through the exploration and development of breakthrough technologies, the scope of the collaboration will include joint R&D projects, academic and professional events, and facilitating researcher and student exchanges. Besides this, the collaboration also allows both parties to share lab facilities, advise research students, obtain co-funding, publish papers, and protect intellectual property.

Designed to strengthen digital capabilities in the country’s talent pool, the agreement will enable greater industry-academia collaboration between the two organisations, facilitating streamlined research efforts. The areas of research will encompass software development with a focus on data and AI, electric mobility as well as transformative technologies such as generative AI.

HCLTech, IBM collaborate to set up GenAI centres of excellence

HCLTech and ﻿IBM﻿ today announced a new collaboration to establish a Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE) based on the IBM watsonx™ AI and data platform.

The CoE, which will be available through HCLTech’s AI and Cloud Native Labs in Noida, London and New Jersey and Santa Clara in the US, will help enterprises modernise legacy applications, develop IT service management (ITSM) use cases, reduce coding complexity, improve skill development on the IBM watsonx™ platform and enable continuous innovation.

Together with IBM, HCLTech aims to train 10,000 of its engineers and architects in IBM's AI technologies, specifically watsonx. The CoE will offer clients access to education and training resources covering diverse AI technologies, including watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance, watsonx Code Assistants, watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx Assistant to help skill their resources and provide a platform for building use cases.

Noventiq forms partnership with AWS

Noventiq, an IT services company, said it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with ﻿Amazon Web Services﻿ (AWS) to provide businesses worldwide with scalable, secure, and innovative cloud solutions, including machine learning and generative artificial intelligence (AI) services, to drive growth and efficiency.

With AWS, Noventiq will open a new global AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) in India to drive innovation and technology best practices. The global CCoE will be responsible for a wide range of functions, including governance, oversight, and coordination of all cloud initiatives, integrating sales and marketing efforts into practices, and driving accountability for results. The CCoE will operate across several realms including research, evangelizing new solutions, applying strategic initiatives, leading market engagement, and mentoring within the organisation.

As part of its global expansion to the Middle East and Europe, Noventiq is also expanding its AWS operations with five local AWS CCoEs and five Regional Delivery Centers (RDCs) in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, on top of the previously launched centres in APAC and LATAM to grow the company’s local AWS delivery capabilities.

Tech Data enters into new partnership with Couchbase

Tech Data, a global distributor of products for the technology industry has announced a new partnership with ﻿Couchbase﻿, the cloud database platform company. Through this collaboration, Tech Data will help expand Couchbase’s presence in India and bolster the adoption of Capella, Couchbase’s distributed NoSQL database, as a fully managed service.

The partnership between Tech Data and Couchbase is expected to help businesses across industries build modern database platforms that power mission-critical operations. As more businesses invest in enhancing customer experiences, IT infrastructures need to be able to handle multiple data flows with unprecedented speed and agility. This requires architectures that can run complex applications and manage data, without sacrificing scaling, availability, or security.