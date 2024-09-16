Infosys partners with LIC for digital initiatives; Firstsource to partner with Microsoft

Infosys to collaborate with LIC to deploy digital platforms

﻿Infosys﻿ said it will collaborate with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to spearhead its digital transformation initiative called DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement). As part of the collaboration, Infosys will enable the creation of a next-gen digital platform, which will focus on delivering omnichannel engagement and data-driven hyper-personalised experiences to LIC’s customers, agents and employees.

The NextGen Digital Platform will help LIC realise the objectives of DIVE, which is to deliver best in class digital initiatives for all its stakeholders, customers, intermediaries and the marketing team. The platform will also serve as an open platform, enabling swift integration with fintech companies and bancassurance partners.

According to a statement, Infosys was selected by LIC for its extensive experience in executing large-scale digital transformation projects and its deep expertise in the banking, financial and insurance sectors. Infosys will provide LIC with turnkey system integration services using AI capabilities from Infosys Topaz and DevSecOps services from Infosys Cobalt.

Infosys Cobalt is a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, while Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering suite, enhances Cobalt with generative AI capabilities. In addition, Infosys will help establish the necessary infrastructure for digital transformation and ensure ongoing monitoring and maintenance once the platform is operational.

Salesforce unveils new autonomous AI agents

﻿Salesforce﻿ has unveiled Agentforce, a suite of autonomous AI agents that assist employees and automate tasks in service, sales, marketing, and commerce, to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction. Agentforce enables companies to scale their workforces on demand with a few clicks. Agentforce’s digital workforce of AI agents can analyse data, make decisions, and take action on tasks like answering customer service inquiries, qualifying sales leads, and optimizing marketing campaigns.

According to Salesforce, Agentforce offers a new level of sophistication by operating autonomously, retrieving the right data on demand, building action plans for any task, and executing these plans without requiring human intervention.

Like a self-driving car, Agentforce uses real-time data to adapt to changing conditions and operates independently within an organizations’ customized guardrails, ensuring every customer interaction is informed, relevant, and valuable. And when desired, Agentforce hands off tasks to human employees with a summary of the interaction, an overview of the customer’s details, and recommendations for what to do next.

Firstsource to partner with Microsoft

Firstsource Solutions said it will collaborate with ﻿Microsoft﻿ to deliver cutting-edge digital transformation services to clients worldwide. Using the power of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Firstsource aims to enhance its service offerings, driving innovation and efficiency across various industries.

Under this new initiative, Firstsource will utilise Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI Search, and Azure AI Language to provide generative AI powered solutions and business platforms that unlock the full potential of enterprise data. These solutions will offer a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience, significantly improving effectiveness and personalization for businesses.

Anaplan to adopt NetApp’s cloud infrastructure

Data infrastructure company ﻿NetApp﻿ said that Anaplan, a provider of business planning and decision-making software, has selected NetApp as its primary storage vendor. By adopting NetApp unified data storage to refresh the storage systems in four data centers around the globe, Anaplan is consolidating the storage of its public and private cloud deployments, to simplify its data operations and enabling innovation for its AI-focused solutions.

Anaplan will use NetApp AFF C-Series storage systems to provide the capacity it needs to reliably and efficiently deliver its SaaS application for customers and drive cost savings by tiering secondary data workloads to NetApp FAS storage arrays.

To further drive efficiency in its data operations Anaplan is using native cloud storage services from public cloud providers that are built on NetApp ONTAP, enabling its IT team to easily manage data across the hybrid multicloud. The NetApp MetroCluster configurations will also ensure high-availability and protection for Anaplan’s data operations by enabling snapshot copies for backups and disaster recovery.