Niva Bupa eyes Rs 2,200 Cr via IPO; sets price band at Rs 70-74/share

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, formerly Max Bupa Health Insurance, on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 70-74 per share for its Rs 2,200 crore initial share sale.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on November 7 and conclude on November 11. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on November 6, the company said.

The IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,400 crore by promoters. The company reduced the issue size as it was earlier looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore.

Under the OFS, Fettle Tone will sell shares to the tune of Rs 1,050 crore and Bupa Singapore Holdings will offload shares valued Rs 350 crore.

At present, Bupa Singapore Holdings owns 62.19% stake while Fettle Tone holds 26.8% stake in the insurance

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issuance towards boosting its capital base to strengthen solvency levels and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

This will be the second standalone health insurer looking to float an IPO, after Star Health & Allied Insurance Company.

The company said that 75% of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional buyers and the remaining 10% for retail investors.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is one of the leading standalone retail health insurers (SAHI) in India, with a Gross Direct Written Premium (GDPI) of Rs 5,499.43 crore in fiscal 2024.

The insurance firm's Gross Written Premium (GWP) increased by 37.68% to Rs 5,607.57 crore in fiscal 2024 from Rs 4,073.03 crore in fiscal 2023. Further, profit surged to Rs 81.85 crore in fiscal 2024 from Rs 12.54 crore in fiscal 2023.

ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.