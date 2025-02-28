Catalogue What is cognitive computing?

What is cognitive computing?

Cognitive computing is a branch of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that simulates human thought processes, allowing machines to learn, reason, and understand language. These systems analyse vast amounts of data, recognise patterns, and provide intelligent insights, much like the human brain. By efficiently processing complex information, cognitive computing enhances decision-making in various industries, including healthcare (for diagnosis and treatment recommendations), finance (for risk assessment and fraud detection), and manufacturing (for optimising operations and predictive maintenance).

How does cognitive computing work?

Cognitive computing systems use artificial neural networks to learn from data and enhance performance over time. They incorporate techniques such as natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and data mining to interpret information, recognise patterns, and provide actionable insights. These systems continuously evolve by learning from new data, adapting to changing environments, and improving decision-making accuracy.

Features of Cognitive Computing

Adaptive learning – Continuously processes and adapts to new data in real time to meet evolving needs.

– Continuously processes and adapts to new data in real time to meet evolving needs. Iterative & stateful – Identifies issues by asking follow-up questions or retrieving additional data when queries are unclear.

– Identifies issues by asking follow-up questions or retrieving additional data when queries are unclear. Interactive – Engages with users, devices, and cloud platforms, adapting as parameters change.

– Engages with users, devices, and cloud platforms, adapting as parameters change. Contextual – Understands context by analysing domain, syntax, time, user profiles, and multiple data sources, including structured and unstructured inputs.

Cognitive computing vs. AI

While cognitive computing and AI are often used interchangeably, their approaches to problem-solving are fundamentally different:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Works autonomously, generating results without human input.

Acts as an independent decision-maker, mimicking human intelligence.

Creates its own algorithms to process data and make decisions.

Identifies hidden patterns to produce accurate outcomes.

Commonly used in retail, finance, manufacturing, and security.

Utilises technologies such as NLP, speech recognition, image processing, video analytics, and chatbots.

Cognitive Computing

Relies on human input, mimicking human thought and reasoning.

Functions as an information tool to assist human decision-making.

Analyses data but leaves final interpretations to humans.

Uses predictions and analysis to generate actionable insights.

Enhances processes across industries like customer service and healthcare.

Useful for sentiment analysis, facial recognition, fraud detection, and risk assessment.

Benefits of cognitive computing

Cognitive computing offers several significant benefits, including:

Precise data analysis: Processes vast amounts of data to uncover hidden patterns and insights, enabling better decision-making and improving overall business performance.

Enhanced efficiency: Automates routine tasks, allowing employees to focus on strategic initiatives and increasing productivity.

Better customer engagement: Delivers personalised, interactive customer experiences, improving satisfaction, loyalty, and sales.

Applications of cognitive computing

Cognitive computing is transforming industries by enhancing efficiency, improving decision-making, and providing personalised experiences. Here’s how it’s being applied across various sectors:

Banking & Finance

Improves operational efficiency, customer engagement, and revenue growth.

Enables digital banking services such as quick loan approvals and seamless account openings.

Provides personalised investment recommendations based on individual risk profiles.

Retail

Powers e-commerce platforms by analysing customer preferences and providing product recommendations.

Optimises demand forecasting, dynamic pricing strategies, and website personalisation.

Enhances in-store shopping experiences through cognitive analytics and smart inventory management.

Logistics

Increases warehouse efficiency through automation, AI-driven inventory management, and IoT integration.

Uses autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) and warehouse robots for streamlined operations.

Employs wearable devices to enhance decision-making and improve real-time logistics tracking.

Cybersecurity

Detects and prevents cyber threats using advanced cognitive algorithms.

Identifies vulnerabilities, assesses potential risks, and recommends appropriate security measures.

Analyses large datasets to detect suspicious activities while maintaining data privacy.

Power & Energy

Assists energy companies in making data-driven decisions regarding resource allocation and production.

Optimises energy consumption and boosts efficiency in power plants.

Supports exploration and investment decisions in the oil and gas sector.

Healthcare

Enhances diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient outcomes using cognitive analytics.

Processes real-time medical data with machine learning and natural language processing to assist in medical decision-making.

Bridges human expertise with AI insights for personalised treatment and advanced medical research.

Education