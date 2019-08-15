A
Women's Empowerment

WATCH: On Independence Day, women tell us what freedom means to them

As we celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day, HerStory reached out to women to find out what freedom means to them. From entrepreneurship opportunities to acceptance, here's what they said.

Sasha R
15th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

This year, we celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day. While we do have constitutional rights, 'freedom' means different things to different people.


When it comes to women, although we are in a much better place in terms of education and career opportunities, many struggle with the most basic parts of being truly free.


While women living in urban settings have access to technology and are more likely to find equitable opportunities, women from rural areas have a different battle to fight.


From not being allowed to study and forced into marriage to facing misogyny at the workplace and receiving unequal pay, there are miles to go before women in India experience 'freedom' for what it's truly meant to be.


HerStory reached out to a few women from different walks of life to understand how they define freedom, and whether they feel independent in our country.



For some women, freedom means more equality at the workplace - getting equal pay, being taken seriously, and receiving unbiased treatment. Others say they would love to be able to venture out anywhere, at any time, without fearing for their lives.


They also say that having financial independence and pursuing a career without having to lean on anyone makes them feel free.


Elizabeth, who runs a small flower shop, said that although she has been working for nearly two decades, she still doesn't have complete autonomy over her own life. Bhanu, who is a housekeeper, said that it isn't her own freedom she is concerned about anymore, but the safety of children and young girls.


In the end, women define freedom and independence very differently, depending on where they come from, what they do, and what kinds of challenges they go through. But they are united by the fact that they all ultimately want to feel safe, secure, and self-sufficient, no matter the circumstances.


Here's to a better and brighter future for the women of our country. Happy Independence Day!



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Six ways the government is pushing for women’s empowerment in India

Also Read

Six Indian women who dedicated their lives to advancing feminism


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

Tripti Tiwari defies the small-town definition of 'good girl' to start up CloudTrains Technologies

by Rekha Balakrishnan

From an investment of Rs 70,000 to Rs 32 lakh revenue in 2 years: how this former lawyer found success in fashion, art, and craft

by Sujata Sangwan

IAF Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, who guided Abhinandan, becomes first woman to receive Yudh Seva Medal

by Sasha R

Independence Day: What do Indian women want freedom from?

by Tanvi Dubey

This Independence Day, soldiers will receive rakhis from Indians across the country, thanks to these women entrepreneurs

by Sasha R

Meet the only two women IAS and IPS officers posted in Kashmir

by Sasha R

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore