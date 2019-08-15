WATCH: On Independence Day, women tell us what freedom means to them

This year, we celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day. While we do have constitutional rights, 'freedom' means different things to different people.





When it comes to women, although we are in a much better place in terms of education and career opportunities, many struggle with the most basic parts of being truly free.





While women living in urban settings have access to technology and are more likely to find equitable opportunities, women from rural areas have a different battle to fight.





From not being allowed to study and forced into marriage to facing misogyny at the workplace and receiving unequal pay, there are miles to go before women in India experience 'freedom' for what it's truly meant to be.





HerStory reached out to a few women from different walks of life to understand how they define freedom, and whether they feel independent in our country.









For some women, freedom means more equality at the workplace - getting equal pay, being taken seriously, and receiving unbiased treatment. Others say they would love to be able to venture out anywhere, at any time, without fearing for their lives.





They also say that having financial independence and pursuing a career without having to lean on anyone makes them feel free.





Elizabeth, who runs a small flower shop, said that although she has been working for nearly two decades, she still doesn't have complete autonomy over her own life. Bhanu, who is a housekeeper, said that it isn't her own freedom she is concerned about anymore, but the safety of children and young girls.





In the end, women define freedom and independence very differently, depending on where they come from, what they do, and what kinds of challenges they go through. But they are united by the fact that they all ultimately want to feel safe, secure, and self-sufficient, no matter the circumstances.





Here's to a better and brighter future for the women of our country. Happy Independence Day!









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







