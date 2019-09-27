India has over 120 women YouTubers with more than 1 million subscribers

(L-R) Sonali Bhadauria, Prajakta Koli, Kabita Singh, Shruti Arjun Anand





Overall, there are more than 1,200 YouTube channels in India that have over one million subscribers.





"From zero women creators with over one million subscribers in 2015, the number has grown by leaps and bounds. We had one woman creator with one million subscribers in 2016, three in 2017, to now a strong community of over 120 in 2019," said Satya Raghavan, Director, Content Partnerships, YouTube in India.

They are coming from all parts of India, creating content in multiple Indian languages, he added.





"YouTube is no longer an urban phenomenon, with about 60 percent of our watchtime coming from non-metro cities, creating content in multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, among others," he said.





Raghavan said, "With over 265 million monthly active users, India has become our biggest and fastest growing market globally. There is no better time than now to be a YouTube creator in India."





There are women celebrities like Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, and sports journalist Snehal Pradhan joining the bandwagon on the platform.





There are also others who are are bringing in diverse content, even from traditionally male dominated verticals like auto, technology, gaming and farming.





Some of the women in India dominating YouTube include Prajakta Koli with over 4 million subscribes, who creates humorous, relatable and socially conscious content; Shruti Arjun Anand with over 5 million subscribers, who creates beauty videos with her family making cameo appearances; Sonali Bhadauria with nearly 2 million subscribers, who shares videos of herself dancing to popular songs and encourages others to follow their passion for dance; Kabita Singh, with 5.6 million subscribers, who uploads cooking recipes and gives her viewers a glimpse into her life with vlogs; and Nisha Madhulika with over seven million subscribers, who has been sharing vegetarian recipes for over seven years.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)















