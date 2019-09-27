A

India has over 120 women YouTubers with more than 1 million subscribers

The number of women YouTubers in India with over one million subscribers has grown to over 120 in three years, YouTube, the Google-owned video platform said on Thursday.

By Press Trust of India
27th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Women youtubers

(L-R) Sonali Bhadauria, Prajakta Koli, Kabita Singh, Shruti Arjun Anand


Overall, there are more than 1,200 YouTube channels in India that have over one million subscribers.


"From zero women creators with over one million subscribers in 2015, the number has grown by leaps and bounds. We had one woman creator with one million subscribers in 2016, three in 2017, to now a strong community of over 120 in 2019," said Satya Raghavan, Director, Content Partnerships, YouTube in India.

They are coming from all parts of India, creating content in multiple Indian languages, he added.


"YouTube is no longer an urban phenomenon, with about 60 percent of our watchtime coming from non-metro cities, creating content in multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, among others," he said.


Raghavan said, "With over 265 million monthly active users, India has become our biggest and fastest growing market globally. There is no better time than now to be a YouTube creator in India."


There are women celebrities like Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, and sports journalist Snehal Pradhan joining the bandwagon on the platform.


There are also others who are are bringing in diverse content, even from traditionally male dominated verticals like auto, technology, gaming and farming.


Some of the women in India dominating YouTube include Prajakta Koli with over 4 million subscribes, who creates humorous, relatable and socially conscious content; Shruti Arjun Anand with over 5 million subscribers, who creates beauty videos with her family making cameo appearances; Sonali Bhadauria with nearly 2 million subscribers, who shares videos of herself dancing to popular songs and encourages others to follow their passion for dance; Kabita Singh, with 5.6 million subscribers, who uploads cooking recipes and gives her viewers a glimpse into her life with vlogs; and Nisha Madhulika with over seven million subscribers, who has been sharing vegetarian recipes for over seven years.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

These 4 women YouTubers show you how to earn money by cooking up a storm in your kitchen


Also Read

From Prajakta Koli to Rickshawali - meet the women who are making money from YouTube



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This female IPS officer has killed 16 and arrested 64 terrorists in 15 months

Think Change India

Meet 3 women whose 15-second videos on TikTok have taken India by storm

Tanvi Dubey

Abandoned at 7 for being a transwoman to winning Miss World Diversity thrice in a row – the journey of Naaz Joshi

Tanvi Dubey

These 4 women YouTubers show you how to earn money by cooking up a storm in your kitchen

Tanvi Dubey
Daily Capsule
India gets its 8th unicorn of 2019; Coverdrive posts 300 pc growth in a year
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the 6 female Instagrammers who are inspiring our next travel plan

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Woman in Tech: how Rasha Hasaneen is driving technology for sustainability at Ingersoll Rand

Rekha Balakrishnan

World Tourism Day: Meet these 5 women who choose to travel solo

Sasha R

The 2019 IMPACT report of the HeForShe campaign highlights stories of male leaders helping attain gender equality

Nirandhi Gowthaman

As a third-generation entrepreneur, Suchita Jain is spinning profits for the billion-dollar Vardhman Group

Rekha Balakrishnan

10 inspirational quotes by Serena Williams that show what it takes to be a champion

Tanvi Dubey

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada