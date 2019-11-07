Thousands of women in tech attend 10th Grace Hopper Celebration India

On November 6, the 10th edition of AnitaB.org’s Grace Hopper Celebration India was kicked off in Bengaluru with addresses from prominent figures in the field, and saw thousands of enthusiastic women in tech across the country and the world.

By Sasha R
7th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In 1953, American scientist Grace Hopper invented the compiler - a programme which translated human inputs into computer code. Hopper’s work was then used to develop a universal computer language.


To honour the work of Hopper and many more in the past and present, and pave the way for women in the future, the Grace Hopper Celebration India (GHCI 19), Asia’s largest conference for women in technology, organised by AnitaB.org India, kicked off in Bengaluru on November 6.


The first day witnessed thousands of attendees from more than 150 cities in India and abroad. More than 350 organisations attended the event including American Express, BNY Mellon, Amazon, Microsoft, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Google, IBM, Qualcomm, and more.


GHCI 19

During the opening ceremony, Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org shared her excitement in presenting the 10th anniversary of Grace Hopper Celebration India this week. She noted 10 years of partnership, elevating the expertise and accomplishments of amazing women in tech, and offering support, networking, and community.


She also asked the audience to commit to three fundamental steps towards tech equity - increasing visibility and eliminating the erasure of women in tech, committing to help, and bringing others along.


AnitaB.org aspires to achieve 50/50 intersectional tech equity by 2025 in India, the US, and everywhere in the world, advocating for women’s representation, pay parity, retention, funding, and empowerment to make 50/50 intersectional gender equity in tech a reality.


Brenda Wilkerson

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO, AnitaB.org

GHCI 2

The AnitaB.org team

Padmasree Warrior, Founder and CEO of Fable, and Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM, provided inspiring keynote presentations to inaugurate the event.


“Our role is changing, as women leaders. We have to be influencers and movement starters. You have to be yourself. Be community builders, and share experiences,” said Padmasree.

She also presented insights into the top technologies that will take over the next decade, namely data, content and social, autonomous systems, AI/ML, and blockchain.


Padmasree Warrior

Padmasree Warrior, Founder and CEO, Fable

Maggie Inbamuthiah, Managing Director of AnitaB.org said,


“We are quite excited to organise Grace Hopper Celebration 2019 in Bengaluru. This is our 10th edition and we are elated to witness such a huge participation on the first day itself. It has been our constant endeavour to provide the right platform for women to enhance their expertise and expose them to career prospects. We look forward to more interesting sessions and talks on various topics in technology in the coming days which will certainly help enlighten our audience and participants,”


AnitaB.org, founded in 1997 by computer scientist Anita Borg, connects, inspires, and guides women in technology and organisations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. Spanning across more than 78 countries, the organisation believes that technology innovation powers the global economy and that women are crucial to building technology the world needs.


The Grace Hopper Celebration is the organisation’s flagship event, and is the largest technical conference for women in Asia and the US.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

[Women in Tech] You are your own CEO, so take charge, says Marianna Tessel of Intuit

Also Read

In India, 96 percent of women in tech want to stay in the industry, claims report


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How a housewife built a Rs 10 Cr business from an investment of Rs 50,000

Ramarko Sengupta

This Harvard educated mum returned to India to sell sustainable toys for children

Sasha R

How this homemaker-turned-entrepreneur from Delhi is helping women restart their careers

Sasha R

How a chance encounter with a business magnate inspired Shanu Mehta to start up in the fintech space

Nirandhi Gowthaman
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive with SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Two women among six winners of Infosys Prize 2019

Press Trust of India

Girls Who Code launches in India; Founder Reshma Saujani says aim is to provide access to skills and tools to change the world

Rekha Balakrishnan

Bullied at her workplace and forced to quit, this woman entrepreneur decided to start up in the food sector

Rekha Balakrishnan

Tata Power launches Dhaaga to empower women financially

Tanvi Dubey

Over 40 pc Indian women feel ‘unsafe’ in their surroundings, reveals Neta App poll

Rekha Balakrishnan

India ranks 133 out of 167 countries in Women, Peace and Security Index

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore