Thousands of women in tech attend 10th Grace Hopper Celebration India

In 1953, American scientist Grace Hopper invented the compiler - a programme which translated human inputs into computer code. Hopper’s work was then used to develop a universal computer language.





To honour the work of Hopper and many more in the past and present, and pave the way for women in the future, the Grace Hopper Celebration India (GHCI 19), Asia’s largest conference for women in technology, organised by AnitaB.org India, kicked off in Bengaluru on November 6.





The first day witnessed thousands of attendees from more than 150 cities in India and abroad. More than 350 organisations attended the event including American Express, BNY Mellon, Amazon, Microsoft, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Google, IBM, Qualcomm, and more.





During the opening ceremony, Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org shared her excitement in presenting the 10th anniversary of Grace Hopper Celebration India this week. She noted 10 years of partnership, elevating the expertise and accomplishments of amazing women in tech, and offering support, networking, and community.





She also asked the audience to commit to three fundamental steps towards tech equity - increasing visibility and eliminating the erasure of women in tech, committing to help, and bringing others along.





AnitaB.org aspires to achieve 50/50 intersectional tech equity by 2025 in India, the US, and everywhere in the world, advocating for women’s representation, pay parity, retention, funding, and empowerment to make 50/50 intersectional gender equity in tech a reality.





Padmasree Warrior, Founder and CEO of Fable, and Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM, provided inspiring keynote presentations to inaugurate the event.





“Our role is changing, as women leaders. We have to be influencers and movement starters. You have to be yourself. Be community builders, and share experiences,” said Padmasree.

She also presented insights into the top technologies that will take over the next decade, namely data, content and social, autonomous systems, AI/ML, and blockchain.





Maggie Inbamuthiah, Managing Director of AnitaB.org said,





“We are quite excited to organise Grace Hopper Celebration 2019 in Bengaluru. This is our 10th edition and we are elated to witness such a huge participation on the first day itself. It has been our constant endeavour to provide the right platform for women to enhance their expertise and expose them to career prospects. We look forward to more interesting sessions and talks on various topics in technology in the coming days which will certainly help enlighten our audience and participants,”





AnitaB.org, founded in 1997 by computer scientist Anita Borg, connects, inspires, and guides women in technology and organisations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. Spanning across more than 78 countries, the organisation believes that technology innovation powers the global economy and that women are crucial to building technology the world needs.





The Grace Hopper Celebration is the organisation’s flagship event, and is the largest technical conference for women in Asia and the US.









