Four Indian women featured in Forbes 100 most powerful women in the world list

Forbes announced its annual list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women 2019. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany tops the list and in the second and third place are Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank and Nancy Pelosi, Speaker, United States House of Representatives.





The list also includes four Indian women - Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Renuka Jagtiani.





L-R: Renuka Jagtiani, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Nirmala Sitharaman

The first full-time Finance minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, appointed in May this year makes her debut and is ranked 34th on the list. TShe is also the former Defence Minister of India and has also earlier served as a member of the National Commission of Women.





Ranked 54th on the list is Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO and Executive Director, HCL Enterprise. She is the daughter of HCL's founder Shiv Nadar and took over the reins of the family empire. A mother and entrepreneur, she also does a lot of philanthropic work through the family's non-for-profit Shiv Nadar Foundation.





First generation entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is ranked 65th on the list. The head of India's leading biotechnology enterprise, Biocon she is one of the most successful woman business icons in the country. She has voted twice earlier by Forbes as one of the most powerful women in the world. Her net worth according to Forbes is $3.1 billion.





Renuka Jagtiani ranked 96 on the list is the Chairman and CEO of Landmark Group. This Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate was started by Renuka's husband Micky. For over two decades, Renuka has led the company's corporate strategy and its expansion into new markets.





Some of the other popular names on the list include Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, actor, producer and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon, singer Rihanna, philanthropist Melinda Gates and tennis champ Serena Williams.





