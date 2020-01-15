Bengaluru City Police launches first all-women motorcycle brigade

In partnership with Royal Enfield, the 'We for Women' motorcycle brigade is dedicated to making Bengaluru city a safer place for women and children, while breaking stereotypes about women riding motorcycles.

By Rekha Balakrishnan
15th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru City Police, in partnership with Royal Enfield, has launched an all-women motorcycle riding brigade – ‘We for Women’, a team dedicated towards making Bengaluru a safer city for women and children.


Fifteen dedicated Police Sub-Inspectors with a passion for riding were trained to enhance their riding skills, under various conditions, to tackle any challenge they might face while on duty.  


The women riding brigade would take on patrolling duties in order to make Bengaluru safer for women. While the creation of this team helped bring forth the smart lady officers who are dedicated towards making Bengaluru safe, Bengaluru City Police along with Team Royal Enfield also endeavour to break the gender stereotypes in the society around areas which has been considered to be male dominant, says a press release.


motorcyle bangalore police

Leading this special project, Divya Sara Thomas, IPS, DCP, City Armed Reserve Headquarters, Bengaluru, said, 


“With more women being inducted into the force, there is a need to empower them further. Under the ‘We for Women’ initiative, we have trained 15 lady sub inspectors as of now and will continue to grow this team of motorcyclists. We want these women to lead by example and inspire other women as well while keeping the city safe.”  


These 15 women officers were trained in two phases. During phase I, which was held in October, they were introduced to Royal Enfield motorcycles like Himalayan, Interceptor 650, and Classic Signals 350 and in Phase II, which was held in December and January, they were exposed to riding these motorcycles in Bengaluru city traffic conditions.


The training was conducted in collaboration with Team Royal Enfield who aimed at equipping the women officers with the professional riding skills which would help them to confidently patrol the streets of Bengaluru. 


To commemorate the newly formed brigade, a ride was conducted to Nandi hills. The ride was flagged off by Bhaskar Rao, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru city, at the office of City Armed Reserve Headquarters, Bengaluru. Other Joint Commissioners Sandeep Patil (Crime Branch) and Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda (Traffic) along with Dr Sharanappa SD, IPS, DCP East Division, Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, IPS, DCP North East, S Sidaraju, KSPS, DCP City Armed Reserve, West and M Abraham George, KSPS and DCP City Armed Reserve, North, also joined in to show their solidarity towards this initiative. 


Royal Enfield is one of the oldest motorcycle brands in continuous production and by conducting this training they have given the women officers of the Bengaluru Police the confidence to ride to their destinations with pride.


Royal Enfield also organises and supports many motorcycling events and rides globally, more prominently the Rider Mania – an annual gathering of Royal Enfield riders from all over the world to the lovely beaches of Goa, and the Himalayan Odyssey, the most arduous motorcycle ride over some of the toughest roads and highest mountain passes in the Himalayas.


Royal Enfield also conducts the popular ‘One Ride’ where people around the world ride out on their motorcycles on the first Sunday of April.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

This woman biker vrooms ahead with a powerful message of women’s empowerment


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How JPMorgan Chase’s women technologists are empowering India’s rural women

Team YS

Meet Tania Sher Gill, who will lead the Army contingent at the Republic Day parade

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Why this woman entrepreneur left a decade-long job at IBM to help revive the handicrafts sector

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the 4 women entrepreneurs acing the fitness game in India

Rekha Balakrishnan
Daily Capsule
Jeff Bezos' prediction for India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet Tania Sher Gill, who will lead the Army contingent at the Republic Day parade

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Why this woman entrepreneur left a decade-long job at IBM to help revive the handicrafts sector

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet Anjali Saraogi, the 46-year-old ultramarathon runner pushing boundaries, 100 km at a time

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet Loral O’Hara, the newest astronaut graduate from NASA

Nirandhi Gowthaman

From small town Moga-girl to 'Harmonster' - Harmanpreet Kaur all set to lead team India again

Nirandhi Gowthaman

[Woman in Tech] As Principal Group Engineer Manager at Microsoft, Padma Priya Gaggara’s aim is to drive new technologies and build a great team of engineers

Rekha Balakrishnan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore