Katrina Kaif turns entrepreneur with Kay Beauty, says we need to celebrate our own beauty

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif launched her beauty and cosmetics line Kay Beauty in partnership with beauty retailer Nykaa in October last year.





According to her post on Instagram, Katrina had started formulating working on the brand since 2017.





In an interview with HerStory, she reveals that starting a beauty brand was a big responsibility.





“You have a responsibility when you are putting a product on somebody’s face. It’s a big responsibility and one that I take very seriously. So, whether it was the formulation or whether it was the factory that was going to make the products, I knew that it had to be the best,” she says.

The make-up brand is specifically aimed at Asian skin colours, tones and textures. Through her brand, Katrina wants to celebrate the uniqueness and the different representations of beauty. The line has a complete make-up range that comprises foundations, your powders, highlighters, concealers, contours, powder contours, stick contours, and more.









The products are currently only available in India. However, Katrina says that her plan is to take it to other countries with a significant Asian populations. She hopes that with the infrastructure at Nykaa and passionate partners, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar (Nykaa founder) and Reena Chhabra (CEO FSN Brands, Nykaa), she would be able to take the brand to the next level.





She believes that to make anything successful, “you have to have the knowledge, the passion and the infrastructure".





“I knew exactly what I wanted out of the product. I knew what I wanted the products to be, what I wanted them to do, and how I wanted them to look and what I wanted the imagery to be. Where I needed a very strong partner was the business side of it. The infrastructure, the distribution, the chain and for all of that I had incredible partnership with Falguni and Reena. So now everyone has their role to play in the team and now the whole team performs well,” she adds.





She was also able to rope in Zoya Akhtar on board for Kay Beauty’s campaign - #ItsKayToBeYou. “This brand is for everyone. Kay Beauty is not a brand where I am saying this is what our idea of beauty is or me saying you should want to look like this. Kay Beauty is about everyone looking the way they look,” she explains.





On success, she says, “I believe success follows what you do. You can’t want to be successful, you can’t want to be rich, it’s like approaching something from the opposite end. You first need to know what you are doing and success will automatically follow. The finances will also follow if what you are doing is good.”





Kay Beauty products are priced between Rs 249 and Rs 799 and available across 50 Nykaa stores, online and on the app.





(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)











