This scientist couple’s innovation can diagnose mosquito-borne diseases in just 10 minutes

Founded by Dr Binita Tunga and her husband Dr Rashebari Tunga, Ameliorate Biotech addresses mosquito-borne diseases in remote areas with Assured, a diagnostic device that aims to help save people from dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

By Tenzin Norzom
10th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bill Gates believes that the mosquito is the deadliest insect in the world that “kills more people in one day than sharks kill over a hundred years.” The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist has been raising awareness on mosquito-borne diseases for many years now. 


In rural India, many people suffer from mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. However, the diagnosis can be made only once the the test results arrive from a hospital or a diagnostic lab in the city.


Chances are that the  patient is tested for only one of the three diseases, say dengue. To check for malaria and chikungunya would not only mean an extended wait but also shelling out around Rs 5,000 extra. 


Dr Binita Shrivastava Tunga, CTO and co-founder of Bengaluru-based healthcare startup Ameliorate Biotech says that such undetected coinfection results in inaccurate diagnosis, delayed treatment, and an increased economic burden on the patient. 


Binita S Tunga and Rashbehari Tunga

Bengaluru-based doctors Binita S Tunga and Rashbehari Tunga won Rs 20 lakh in the gold category.

Also Read

At #WITsthlm 2020, over 2,500 women came together to deliberate tech for an inclusive future

The resolve

Binita has been working on a possible alternative solution along with her husband and  co-founder Dr Rashbehari Tunga since 2016. The duo has innovated a diagnostic device that can successfully detect malaria, dengue, and chikungunya in their early stages. 


To be precise, the device can detect all three diseases within 10 minutes on the first day of exhibiting symptoms.

According to Binita, the device was developed, keeping the rural population and remote healthcare settings in mind. And hence, the aim was to make  it both cost-effective and user-friendly.  


“One does not need any specific equipment or trained technicians to use the device. We hope to enter the market soon and testing for all the three diseases will not cost more than a maximum of Rs 600 as opposed to the current price of around Rs 4,000 to 5,000,” she explains.


The co-founders were recently recognised by Infosys Foundation, the philanthropy arm of the IT giant. Their device, named Assured which is currently in clinical evaluation phase won Rs 20 lakh in gold category at the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards. Following this recognition, they say, their work is attracting interests from several investors.


The development is noteworthy in the light of current methods detecting mosquito-borne diseases are rapid diagnostic kits like Elisa and techniques like polymerase chain reaction (PCR). 


“They need sophisticated instruments and lab facilities to be carried out,” Binita explains.

Beginnings and roadblocks

The need for solutions that can tackle mosquito-borne diseases became clear to Binita while at college when she lost her 11-year-old niece to dengue.


“Two more similar cases happened, where I lost my family members because early stage diagnosis did not happen,” she recalls.


Binita and Rashbehari both share that while their startup is now attracting interest, the journey has not been one without  challenges, especially as innovators for healthcare and diagnosis solutions. 


As with most healthcare and social entrepreneurs, the main difficulty is getting doctors and healthcare professionals show interest in their products and adopt.


 “We tell them that a patient can be diagnosed early in one visit and more importantly, treatment can be started right away,” says Binita, adding that they are currently targeting healthcare centres, diagnostic and pathology labs and doctors more than the patients as users.
Also Read

Women’s Day: Meet Mahalakshmi, the only female Ola outstation driver in Bengaluru

Woman in STEM

Binita recalls always being geared towards studies especially science and technology. She says her father topping the Indian School of Mines and her brother graduating from IIT, Bombay had rubbed off on her to want to study further, as much as she could.


Binita recalls an interest in STEM subjects right from childhood. She was also inspired by her father, a topper from the Indian School of Mines and her brother, a graduate from IIT-Bombay. 


A PhD holder in Cell and Molecular Biology from IIT Kharagpur, Binita had to fight her way through suggestions of getting married and settling down when she had just completed her Bachelor’s degree.

However, she was determined to pursue research and started writing entrance exams without informing her family members. Binita says they eventually came around when she received an invitation from two Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT),” she says.


She started her first job in Hyderabad in 2004, and the professional world came with its own set of challenges. “Acceptability was less in terms of giving a higher position to women, even when I had graduated with PhD from a good institute.”


“The only way for a woman to sustain in this kind of environment is to be firm in her own decisions and work really hard to show that she is equally capable,” she adds.


Her mantra to life and learning has been to stay “hungry and foolish”. At the same time, Binita urges young and aspiring scientists to believe that what they do matters for science and society and to make sure that the intention is right in whatever they do.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this ‘intrapreneur’ is spearheading a reverse-innovation trend in the Indian fintech market

Rekha Balakrishnan

This banker started her cookies business from a Tata Nano; now has 12 stores

Rekha Balakrishnan

Women’s Day: 8 entrepreneurs share the best business advice they ever received

Rekha Balakrishnan

How this woman entrepreneur is bringing plus-size designer wear to Indian women

Nirandhi Gowthaman
Daily Capsule
The Indian startup launching world's first blockchain-powered satellite
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

119 pc rise in women seeking online medical consultations in 2019, says Practo report

Rekha Balakrishnan

PV Sindhu wins BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Award

Press Trust of India

Women score higher than men at workplace in India: Report

Press Trust of India

How this woman entrepreneur is bringing plus-size designer wear to Indian women

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Bike rental startup eBikeGo forays into B2C with 500 women-focussed pink two-wheelers

Tenzin Norzom

At #WITsthlm 2020, over 2,500 women came together to deliberate tech for an inclusive future

Rekha Balakrishnan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Mar 14 2020

Europe India Fintech Summit 2020

Bengaluru
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai