Tata Starbucks to have two all-women stores

The all-women stores of Tata Starbucks are located at Shivaji Stadium in Delhi and Commerz II, Goregaon in Mumbai, the company said in a statement.

By Press Trust of India
17th Aug 2020
Tata Starbucks on Monday said two of its stores will be operated entirely by women staffers, as part of its commitment to promote an inclusive workforce by empowering women leaders.


It aims to double the number of all female-led stores by the end of the year, said Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks Corporation.


tata starbucks

Image courtesy @StarbucksNews on Twitter

The stores are located at Shivaji Stadium in Delhi and Commerz II, Goregaon in Mumbai, the company said in a statement.


"Both stores are managed by women, and will deliver a premium Starbucks Experience that celebrates connections through coffee - a key pillar of Tata Starbucks business strategy," it said.


Presently, women account for 28 per cent of Tata Starbucks' total workforce.


"We are proud to open these all-women stores that will increase our commitment to diversity and inclusion in India and empower our female partners in new and meaningful ways," Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said.

The new all-women stores are another significant step toward creating meaningful opportunities for women in leadership within the company and an important part of its efforts to achieving 40 per cent gender diversity by the end of 2022, the statement said.


In 2019, Tata Starbucks achieved 100 per cent gender pay equity, it added.


Tata Starbucks presently operates 191 stores across 12 cities in the country and employs over 2,000 people.

(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

