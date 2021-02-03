Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw awarded with the prestigious Bharat Asmita National Award 2021

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, was awarded the prestigious Bharat Asmita National Award on Wednesday by MIT World Peace University, Pune, MIT School of Government, Pune, and Bharat Asmita Foundation. She has been entitled as Bharat Asmita Vigyaan — Tantragyaan Shreshtha at the 17th Bharat Asmita National Award.





Recently, Shaw took over as the Vice-Chair of the US India Business Council, a bilateral body aimed at widening business relations between the US and India. She said that she was going to focus on forging collaborative initiatives between the two countries.

In 2014, she was awarded the Othmer Gold Medal for outstanding contribution to the progress of science and chemistry. She is on the Financial Times’ Top 50 Women in Business list. In 2019, she was listed as the 68th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes. She was also named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020.

Along with Kiran, other prominent personalities who were recognised include Srikant Datar, Dean of the faculty, Harvard Business School; Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Lok Sabha; Prabha Atre, renowned classical singer; Sai Paranjpye, acclaimed movie director and screenwriter; and Ram Charan, acclaimed business advisor, author, and motivational speaker.





The award ceremony was held online this year. According to the official release, these awards were established to celebrate personalities who have contributed prominently for the country by different ways as well as elevated India's prestige through their acts, thoughts, and services.





Incepted in 2005 by MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions, Pune, Bharat Asmita National Awards is regarded as one of most prestigious awards of the country.





According to sources, the committee invites more than 15,000 nominations from all sections of the society, which include members of the Union and State cabinets, Members of Parliament, Legislative Assemblies, and Councils of different states, bureaucrats, judiciary and media teachers of management institutions, film and entertainment fraternity, writers, and NGOs, among others.