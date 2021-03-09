Meet Meenakshi Verma, the one-day Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra decided to appoint a woman constable as the state’s home minister for the day.





Woman constable Meenakshi Verma — posted in the security of the Home Minister Narrotam Mishra — acted as Madhya Pradesh’s home minister for the day, wherein she took important decisions and addressed public grievances.





The decision took Meenakshi by surprise as and when she found out about it.

“I have given my chair to Meenakshi for the day on the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay,” the home minister said.

He added, “If we want strength, then we go to Maa Durga. The culture is uplifted when we respect women.”





Working from the residential office of Madhya Pradesh’s home minister, Meenakshi addressed the issues faced by the general public, took some important decisions and highlighted certain issues to the now home minister of the state.

Image Credits: ANI

In fact, she directed Ashok Awasthi, Officer on Special Duty DGP, to take action on the issues.





During the entire process, Home Minister Narrotam Mishra sat beside her, helping her make decisions and resolving the issues.

The news, however, came as a shocker, not just to Meenakshi Verma but also to the general public who had come to the home minister with their grievances. After knowing the reason, the public appreciated the gesture and supported it whole-heartedly.

This welcoming gesture symbolised women’s empowerment and left a positive message for the public.





Internation Women’s Day celebrates women and represents women empowerment. The step taken by Madhya Pradesh’s home minister was aimed in the direction of women upliftment, leaving a positive impact on the citizen’s mind.