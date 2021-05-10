Kerala govt’s social media campaign challenges the traditional definition of a mother

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Kerala government’s Department of Women and Child Development put out a beautiful message across its social media handles. The message was aimed at demystifying the glorified definition of being a mother.

Rolled out in Malayalam, the message was pro-women and progressive.

This is what the poster said:

Amma (the word) is a noun, meaning:

“Snehathinte Nirakudam" (the epitome of love),

“Kshamuyude paryayam, superwoman" (synonym of patience and superwoman).

“Mattullavare pole snehavum, sangadavum, deshyavum, ksheenavum, ellaamulloru saadarana sthree," translating to, “an ordinary woman like anyone else who experiences love, grief, anger and exhaustion.”

The poster intentionally had two definitions that were struck off, leaving the third one bold and highlighted.

The aim of the social media campaign was to normalise and acknowledge mothers’ emotions while smashing traditional perceptions of who a mother is supposed to be.

The poster was rolled out with the caption, “We don't need expectations and prejudices of how a mother should be. We should accept that every mother has her individuality.”

The footer of the poster read, “Instead of giving them the weight of expectations, one must remember mothers are also ordinary human beings, accept them for what they are.”

The social media campaign aimed at challenging the definition of mothers was loved and shared by netizens. Its message was clear – it was “bringing down” the superstar status of motherhood to that of an ordinary person.

By evening, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared the poster on his social media accounts with the message:

“The self-sacrificing mother is a much-glorified image. Often, this restricts women's freedom and self-sufficiency. The Left stands for equality that transcends gender. On this Mother’s Day, let us welcome our mothers outside the confines of our homes into a wide world.”

This is not the first time that the department has put out a socially relevant call for a change. It has been putting out admirable pro-women messages on its pages for the past few months. Their campaign, “Ini Illa Vittuveezcha,” meaning ‘no more compromise’, has garnered participation and support from celebrities, singers, and actors.