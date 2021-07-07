Gurugram-based clean beauty personal care D2C brand Earth Rhythm has raised $1.2 million seed funding from Anicut Angel Fund, the equity arm of Anicut Capital. The seed funding will help the company to strengthen its efforts in R&D, and for product development, clinical trials, marketing, and team expansion.

Speaking about the funding, Harini Sivakumar, Founder and CEO at Earth Rhythm, said, “We are thrilled to see the confidence of our early investors reinforced during this round. In the long term, Earth Rhythm envisions helping Indians who are curious and want to understand more about their skin so they can make the right decisions. Not just now, but for its ever-changing needs.

The startup was founded by Harini and her father, Sivakumar, in 2019.

Earth Rhythm offers professional-grade products in haircare, skincare, and makeup lines. The products are safe, non-toxic, sustainable, and biodegradable.

Harini and Sivakumar

Harini said, “India generates 9.46 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, of which 40 percent remains uncollected and ends up choking drains, rivers, piling up landfills, etc. We are conscious of the externalities of plastic and the challenges it poses to the ecological balance, and would like to make a small but tangible difference on the environment with Earth Rhythm. We reduce what we need, reuse as much as we can, send little to be recycled, and compost what we cannot. ”

Green personal care brand

The D2C startup aims to be India’s first homegrown brand that invests in science and independent clinical trials, Earth Rhythm is Ecocert Certified (by one of the largest certification bodies in the world).

The company says its products combine natural raw materials and science-backed formulations with a zero-waste philosophy, and each product formulation takes anywhere from months to years to perfect.

Earth Rhythm has recorded exponential growth in revenue in May 2021 with a 4X jump as compared to last year. Being a digitally native brand, the majority of revenues (75 percent) come directly from the website. The company also partners with third-party websites like Nykaa, Amazon, and others, which contributes up to 25 percent of the company’s revenue.

"We have been extremely impressed by Earth Rhythm’s product innovations, growth trajectory and customer love - all early signs that Earth Rhythm is destined to become India’s first homegrown brand that invests in science and independent clinical trials for ecological balance”, said Ashvin Chadha, Co-founder, Anicut Angel Fund.