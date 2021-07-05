Backed by Tinder founder, this Mumbai-based startup aims to offer seamless home buying

In March 2021, Shivani Karia Jhaveri and Aditya Jhaveri, looking to build a quality product in the Indian startup ecosystem, launched ﻿Blox﻿, a customer-centric real estate buying platform.

While Aditya is a serial entrepreneur with nearly a decade’s experience in the real estate market, Shivani was a brand manager at the House of Anita Dongre, looking after all the luxury portfolio.

At Blox, Shivani leads product positioning, marketing and branding, and team building.

She tells HerStory, "It is a very tricky market because when you talk about selling real estate online; you can go wrong in a hundred ways but need only one right way."

What Blox solves

The startup began by surveying a group of people and learnt that home buying is always understood to be a complicated process. Many would pay brokers but get little service from them in time of need and clarification.

Aditya says home-buying is a cumbersome process starting with searching and discovering the right properties, followed by a complex transaction involving tax authority and government and paperwork registration.

“Blox is digitising most of these processes and allowing customers to experience ecommerce level of ease in home purchase,” he adds.

The startup’s website and mobile app will be launched in three months, delayed by the pandemic. It works directly with about 50 builders and developers to feature verified properties available for immediate sale.

Users can then select properties they like, proceed with the paperwork, and select financing options through the Blox’s partner NBFC banks.

The idea, Shivani says, is to help users “complete home purchase in ten clicks”.

Most customers tend to take more time to think through as buying houses is a big and often purchase of a lifetime. However, once they decide on a specific property, Shivani says Blox helps them make a smooth transaction — within two to three days — for them to get the keys and move in.

Blox allows buyers to browse verified listings of properties, directly from developers. It uses data science and proprietary algorithms to compare properties fairly. Customers can also schedule offline site visits with sales experts.

The startup also claims to be well-equipped to support completely offline service and has begun operations offline in Mumbai.

Challenges and funding

The real estate market and investors seem to have responded positively to the idea.

In fact, the startup has raised a seed round of $2 million from about 14 Silicon Valley-based investors just by pitching the idea and launching its operations.

This includes celebrity investor Brad Bao, and dating app Tinder founder and early-stage investor Justin Mateen who believes "real estate in developing countries is one of the biggest markets there is,” according to Shivani.

At the time of the funding, Justin Mateen said, “The stage is set perfectly for Aditya and our new company to disrupt the home buying process and solve a fundamental problem that the real estate industry has been trying to tackle, not just in India, but also across the globe. By completely digitising the real estate ecosystem, the company will align with PM Modi’s efforts to build a “Digital India” and transform the way Indians buy homes.”

The startup is now focused on expanding across India, generating sales that will determine further funding from Silicon Valley.

Nudging online and the market

The pandemic prompted digital adoption across sectors and the founders believe they could get customers to migrate online when it comes to home purchase as well.

Despite other players like Makaan and NoBroker, the duo sees little competition in the market as most other real estate platforms allow almost anybody to sign up and list properties in different stages of construction.

The real estate sector in India is a huge market to tap in and is expected to contribute to 13 percent of the country’s GDP by 2025, according to IBEF. It is further expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030.

