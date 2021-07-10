6 tips for women entrepreneurs on how a brand design space blazes your trail

A brand is an intangible concept that builds perceptions and creates value. Brand building requires tools like logo, tagline, communication, architecture, and product design. But none of these markers represents a brand in isolation.

Brand — a sum total of internal value system — leads to the purpose of existence demonstrated through products, services, and experiences.

The receiver of the brand can see through the layers to understand whether she aligns with the brand offering, which happens subconsciously over repeated interactions with the brand through multiple touchpoints.

So, how should we envision brands that will add meaning to life? How can brands remain agile and evolve with time?

Here are a few of my learnings from over three decades in helping organisations create and strengthen brands:

Why, what, and how

Start with the purpose. Why should this brand exist? What will the brand offer, and how will it do that? No matter what business, brand building becomes genuine by answering these core questions.

Know the audience

The exercise needs to begin with a thorough understanding of the intended audience. Unless there is deep knowledge about drivers of decision making, it is impossible to find the focal point.

This knowledge helps identify unmet or unarticulated needs that could be fulfilled by the brand. It also narrows down the choices for building the brand personality. And, MNC brands cannot afford to neglect such insights.

Bring value to the audience

A brand that can make its audience feel joy, excited, respected etc., has a better chance of being desired. Such brands align with emotions beyond functional attributes.

Keep things simple

While a brand has a single-minded focus on its audience, people are busy living their life. They make several brand choices throughout the day. Some choices are very low involvement because of the role the category plays.

If a brand gives clear and precise information at the right time in measured frequency, it can be part of the audience’s life without causing disruptions.

Welcome two-way traffic

Brands are not just built by their communication or appearance. Consumers and influencers are an integral part of conversations around the brand. They shape the brand as much as the promoters of the brand.

There are instances where brands traced back their steps where their audience strongly pointed out misalignments between promised value and delivery.

Visualise the big picture

In a dream scaping exercise, visualise the best-case scenario for the brand in a certain timeline. Work backwards and build the desired stature from day one.

Finally, just do it!

