Indian moms divided on dating apps to find life partner, TrulyMadly survey shows

Millennial and Gen Z’s mothers may be finally considering online dating apps as viable platforms to find life partners in India.

A survey conducted by dating app ﻿TrulyMadly﻿revealed at least 50 percent of Indian mothers are comfortable with their children marrying partners they meet through dating apps.

However, a good 20 percent said their mothers are unaware of dating apps, while seven percent of mothers do not prefer dating apps at all. About 22 percent of the respondents barely discuss using such apps.

The survey — conducted among 5,000 young men and women across India — also showed a whopping 70 percent female and 80 percent male respondents from Tier I and II cities said their mothers favour love marriage.

Although 53 percent of working women in metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, continue to feel the weight and pressure of marriage from their mothers, 55 percent of women in Jaipur, Indore, and Lucknow reported their mothers emphasise “daughters’ choice.”

Overall, 60 percent of respondents, including 46 percent of male respondents, feel marriage tops the list of Indian mother’s priorities, beating concerns about career or education for their daughters.

For mothers, marriage is still largely tied to concerns around one’s security, age, and society’s opinions and values, the survey showed.

Snehil Khanor, Co-founder and CEO, TrulyMadly, said the platform sought to understand the stigmas and apprehensions around dating in India, and came across an evolved mindset in the country.

“I believe a lot of this evolution has come from the persistent efforts in our society to champion women’s rights, reduce gender discrimination, and sensitise against gender stereotyping. Also, the consumption of far more liberated content through films and social media has helped mothers prioritise compatibility and trust when it comes to supporting their children in finding a life partner,” he said, adding that mothers have managed to shake off age-old society norms.