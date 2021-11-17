Most women in India looking ahead to gain skills to advance career: Survey

As the pandemic continues to stretch on, most women (90 percent of the respondents) in India are looking forward to gaining new skills to advance in their current position or move to a better job, according to a survey.

Over 88 percent of the women surveyed in India want to improve their skills and abilities to become more employable as compared with 97 percent in Brazil and 90 percent in Mexico, according to the Pearson Global Learner Survey 2021.

About 90 percent of women interviewed in India agreed that there are new skills they need to learn to advance in their current job or move to a better job, it noted.

However, globally, 83 percent felt that the pandemic has made them realise there are new skills they need to develop, it added.

According to the survey, over a third of women in the US (44 percent), Brazil (39 percent) and the UK (43 percent) do not think they can afford training they need for new work opportunities.

Pearson's Global Learner Survey was conducted by Morning Consult from August 17-September 5, 2021, among 1,000 women each in six countries the US, the UK, Brazil, India, Mexico and China.

The survey further showed that 89 percent Indian women are overwhelmed trying to balance work from home and taking care of the family, while 81 percent felt that the pandemic has made them less financially independent.

It said 68 percent respondents felt that it will take more than 10 years for women to recover from the economic setback of the pandemic and 85 percent agreed that the pandemic pushed women further down in their economic condition.

'Household responsibilities' was cited as the biggest barrier to skill development in the country according to 27 per cent women interviewed for the survey.

Most of the respondents in India (84 percent) looking for work are concerned about a new job that will allow them to continue with their domestic responsibilities, it revealed.

Meanwhile, the survey found that in India, women are more likely to network when looking for work, while 18 percent have also explored educational options provided by their employer.

About 35 percent of women in Brazil, 37 percent in Mexico and 21 percent in India plan to start their own business within the next year, the survey added.

