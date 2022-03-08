Uber gender-sensitises over 100,000 drivers; expands safety initiative to train non-Uber drivers

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, ﻿Uber﻿ announced that it has gender-sensitised over 100,000 drivers on its platform. It now plans to expand this drive to non-Uber drivers in partnership with various state governments.

This initiative is part of the company’s continued commitment to enhance safety while helping #BreakTheBias by making public spaces safer for women.

Uber has partnered with the Manas Foundation, a Delhi-based NGO working in the field of mental health, gender equity, and justice, to run gender sensitisation sessions since 2018. These sessions help drivers understand, and be sensitive, to the needs of women riders. Drivers on the Uber platform across 34 Indian cities have benefited from this initiative.

Mohan Dabde, who drives on the Uber platform, displays his digital certificate from the Uber gender sensitization session delivered in partnership with Manas Foundation

The sessions are delivered by experts from Manas Foundation to educate drivers on how men and women use public transport systems, the extent of harassment women face in public spaces, and highlight the role of drivers in addressing the issue. They also learn how to modify their professional behaviour to make women feel safer and commit to being a part of the solution.

Speaking on the partnership, in a press statement, Prabhjeet Singh, President, India, and South Asia, Uber India said, “Everyone needs to participate in making transport and public spaces safer, particularly for women. Our partnership with Manas Foundation has been a great success, and we have received a positive response from drivers who have taken part in gender-sensitisation sessions. Uber is committed to setting the highest standards of safety in the industry and we have now decided to extend this training to commercial drivers beyond our platform. Scaling this programme further in partnership with more state governments is the right thing to do, and will further improve women’s safety.”

Highlighting the need for gender sensitisation, Monica Kumar, Co-Founder, Manas Foundation, said, “Our partnership with Uber has helped enhance safety on the platform by resulting in behavioural change. In our conversations with drivers, they’ve recognised the impact of these sessions resulting in sensitive and empathetic behaviour towards women and making small changes that help women feel more secure during rides. The 100,000-mark is an important milestone in our partnership, and we hope to positively contribute towards scaling this programme further to non-Uber drivers in the near future.”

Stay Updated Get inspired by reading stories of women disrupting the startup ecosystem Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Sharing her support for the partnership, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission of Women (NCW), said, “I congratulate Uber India in achieving this milestone of 100,000 gender-sensitised partners. They have worked with dedication and purpose to make this happen along with Manas Foundation despite the COVID-19 challenge.

"As more state governments look towards mandating such sessions for commercial drivers, such interventions will further scale and positively impact citizens’ lives by making public transport safer. I hope more companies will follow suit and contribute towards creating safer public spaces for women.”

According to an impact assessment carried out by Manas Foundation, a majority of drivers have responded positively to the sessions and have implemented learnings in their work lives.

The statement also presented a testimonial from Mohammad Salim, a driver active on the Uber platform.

He said, “The session was really impactful. I’ve now started to spread awareness about the in-app emergency button, and other safety features. I try to ensure that all passengers, especially women, feel comfortable throughout the trip, and support them in any way possible. I am happy that my Uber rating has gone up and passengers feel happy riding with me.”