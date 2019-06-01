EDITIONS
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.
Government
From getting married at 5, working as an Anganwadi cook, and the face of Mission Shakti – the story of Odisha MP Pramila Bisoi
by Rekha Balakrishnan
31st May 2019
· 3 min read
Books
Capable or incompetent - what you tell yourself becomes the truth: Rachel Hollis, best-selling author, motivational speaker
by Rekha Balakrishnan
31st May 2019
· 8 min read
Women's Empowerment
How Prachi Kaushik’s Vyomini is targeting two critical needs for rural India: awareness on menstrual health and empowerment of women
by Rekha Balakrishnan
28th May 2019
· 5 min read
Women Entrepreneur
This woman entrepreneur takes sustainable fashion out for a walk with her ‘green’ footwear made from tyre scrap
by Rekha Balakrishnan
27th May 2019
· 5 min read
Books
How author Sonia Bahl interweaves the lives of two strangers with dollops of Japanese philosophy in her new book
by Rekha Balakrishnan
25th May 2019
· 7 min read
Books
Learn new skills, make friends, have fun – author Sudha Menon on how to ‘feel’ young
by Rekha Balakrishnan
24th May 2019
· 7 min read
