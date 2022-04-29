Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
Creator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse SummitMore
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
menu icon
Storiesdown arrow
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videosdown arrow
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
page logo
Eventsdown arrow
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of New India
Moredown arrow
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
globe icon
EnglishHindiTamil
search icon
Login
Newsletter
BYJU'S

BYJU'S

View Brand Publisher

Women leaders: Why support and networking matters in the corporate world

By Anita Kishore|29th Apr 2022
Subscribing to smaller, more focused women's networks can help to normalise experiences, strengthen the talent pipeline, and give women a place to support one another.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Connectivity wields enormous power and influence. In today's fast-paced and competitive world, networking can aid people in a variety of contexts — from securing a job to launching a business. Making connections and building relationships with other professionals allows a vast majority of people to stay a step ahead.


When it comes to networking, while it is critical to include people of all genders and perspectives, there is a significant gender imbalance in the workforce that must be addressed. Globally, women account for only 18 percent of executives, 37 percent of the total workforce, and 5 percent of CEOs, underscoring the large margin by which men outnumber women at all levels in the workplace. In India, the percentage of women in the workforce stands at a meagre 23 percent.


In such a scenario, building a robust, supportive and dynamic network of connections can provide women with key insights that lead to successful organisational redesign and business performance. Women who network can also learn strategies to ask for promotions, seek fair pay, and even become mentors to others, creating a positive cycle of change for women in the workplace.


Personally, networking has been one of my biggest strengths and the importance of having an inner circle cannot be overstated. Despite having a large network, some of the most successful women also have an additional smaller inner network of women that they’re close with. It's important to build a support system that goes the extra mile in providing a space for gender issues and equality to be discussed without judgement.


There is tremendous power in connectivity. In the broader professional spectrum, it lets women identify role models, mentors and expand their professional opportunities and redresses the balance by assisting women in creating valuable long-term business relationships, hearing advice from peers and professionals, and sharing knowledge and experiences, all with an emphasis on connecting and collaborating.

ALSO READ

From disruptors to leaders: HerStory’s Women on a Mission Awards 2022 celebrate champions of change

The ROI of networking

Even though accounts suggest that women are typically more ‘social’ than men, extensive reports establish that women actually network less than men. Women also have fewer opportunities to access senior leadership positions than their male counterparts. The reason behind this is also a classic case of unconscious bias - boys are encouraged and taught to network at a young age; girls simply aren’t.


And these are not just numbers, but a reflection of how societies function. More importantly, it throws light on how personal interaction shapes professional trajectory. Networking is a great way to build self-confidence, get advice from experienced players, discuss challenges, and even find solutions to problems from time to time. It also helps in opening new windows of opportunities, support, sharpening communication skills, and fostering long-lasting relationships.

Supporting women's networks

Despite all the progress made in the corporate world in the last few years, unfortunately, most industries don’t treat men and women equally or provide support systems to help narrow discrepancies. Subscribing to smaller, more focused women's networks can help to normalise experiences, strengthen the talent pipeline, and give women a place to support one another.


Not only is such networking vital in fostering the discussion of specific topics but it also plays a powerful role in preserving women's point of view within organisations. Moreover, it emphasises participation, relationship building, and allows women to make peer to peer connections.


With most jobs filled through networking, connectivity and building professional relationships can be massive assets in the long term. Putting in a bit of extra legwork in asking colleagues or managers for help or tips on networking can make a big difference in forging relationships and enhancing professional performance. As someone who has continuously worked towards building support systems for women at BYJU’S, and works alongside some of the brightest and most talented women, I strongly believe that it is in our hands to create a cycle of positive transformation. Breaking unconscious biases within us is a great first step towards this. It’s time for women to come together to build trust, relationships and a powerful inner circle that will help shape leaders of the future.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Having women in leadership roles is critical to building more women-led companies

MamaEarth's Ghazal Alagh launches mentorship programme Gyaan Day for Shark Tank founders

This woman entrepreneur’s jewellery designs are worn by celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora

10 women social reformers who fought to bring change in India

Daily Capsule
Decoding Humsafar's 4.5X turnover growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Having women in leadership roles is critical to building more women-led companies

How Living International Water Foundation is breaking taboos around menstrual hygiene and preventing teen pregnancy in Africa

Meet the wheelchair bound fencer from Chennai who’s looking to compete in the international arena

Meet the serial entrepreneur who started an AI-powered global ecommerce accelerator

This woman entrepreneur’s jewellery designs are worn by celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Nearly 20M women are digitally literate in India under PMGDISHA: Smriti Irani