Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet the women entrepreneurs championing financial inclusion with fintech startup Jify

By Pooja Rajkumari
September 03, 2022, Updated on : Sat Sep 03 2022 03:31:32 GMT+0000
Mumbai-based fintech startup Jify serves the under-represented segments of the working population, enabling them to have savings or rainy day funds.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Anisha Dossa is a strong advocate of financial inclusion. Working as an investment banker and analyst with the likes of Bain and Co, Credit Suisse, etc., she realised that not everyone was aware or had access to financial freedom.


“There exists a vast majority of Indians in the grey-collar, the blue-collar, and the lower white-collar income segment who simply don't have the requisite financial freedom,” says Anisha, who started looking at tech and fintech opportunities in Asia and Southeast Asia to tackle the issue.


In June 2021, along with Co-founder Anusha Ramakrishnan, she incubated Mumbai-based fintech startup ﻿Jify﻿.

ALSO READ

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Aashi Chandna’s Project Involve is galvanising the social media generation to contribute to causes they believe in

Available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Jify aims to serve the under-represented segments of the working population, enabling them to have savings or rainy day funds—a need acutely felt during the COVID-19 crisis.


Jify’s journey began by deeply engaging with the grey-collar workforce between the age group of the early 20s and mid-30s.

Anisha explains, “We realised the leakage for short-term liquidity requirements, especially with the younger cohorts, where they were paying 3-4%, sometimes as high as 5-6% per month, simply to cover short-term liquidity requirements between one paycheck to the next.”

“That's how we took the approach of solving the problem of access to their salary on demand at near-zero to free of cost so they can prevent having leakage over there, and eventually, take that leakage and help them move up the ladder and move towards savings,” she adds.

ALSO READ

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] The story of Swee10 and how Anvitha Rao flourished in the food and wellness space

Jify operates on the B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) model and caters to about 50,000 customers.


The startup offers three key services:


Access: Ensuring easy access to earned wages

Spends: Facilitating users with a Jify prepaid card for cash withdrawals, instant payments, rewards, and cashback

Build: To be launched as a platform to engage and educate users on savings, investments at the micro-level, and wealth creation, among others.


With a career in financial services, Co-founder Anusha recalls the time when she worked at a BPO in Bengaluru. “I was, in fact, a recipient of that very low-salary segment,” she says.


“We were sure that we didn't want to be any other lending fintech company; we didn't want to even look at ourselves as lenders. For us, a very powerful part of our product offering is that we are enabling financial access for free,” asserts Anusha.

ALSO READ

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Prerna Jhunjhunwala of Creative Galileo on steering storytelling through her learning app

Jify’s core product is related to wage access. Employees of its client companies can access their earnings as they accrue to them.


For example, if they've worked for 10 days in a month and are in immediate need of money, whether it is Rs 100, Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000, they can view their earnings in real-time, punch in the amount they need, and confirm it to receive.


The startup has partnered with corporate brands, where employee payroll is integrated with its payroll software.


Looking forward, Jify aims to own end-to-end management of salary. to better solve the segment on the back of employer security and cooperation.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] From studying in small village to leading tech product management at Lowe’s Company, Shymala Soundari Kuppasamy’s journey

Amazon’s delivery service partner launches first all-women station in Northeast India

10 women social reformers who fought to bring change in India

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] From a VC investor to turning author: The story of Shalini Prakash

Daily Capsule
What’s keeping upGrad on investors’ radar?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the woman who has been working to uplift women and girls of Bihar’s Musahar community

People are the biggest assets in any industry, says DB Schenker’s first woman CEO for India and the subcontinent

How this non-profit school for the urban underprivileged is changing lives–one child at a time

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] These entrepreneurs are providing visibility to digital artists

This woman entrepreneur has launched a healthcare platform for families, with a focus on postpartum, childcare

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Tarusha Mittal stormed into the blockchain club