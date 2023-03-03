Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet design entrepreneur Shefali Desai, who takes the road less taken

By Nikita Bameta
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 07:21:58 GMT+0000
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet design entrepreneur Shefali Desai, who takes the road less taken
Shefali Desai, also known as The Doodleist, is the founder and design director at BASE 501, a multidisciplinary design agency. In a conversation with HerStory—100 Emerging Women Leaders—she gives us a glimpse into her journey as a design entrepreneur.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A successful design entrepreneur today, Mumbai-based Shefali Desai started as a graphic designer in the creative industry. After gaining significant experience for almost five years, she went on to start BASE 501, a multidisciplinary design agency, in 2014. 

Akin to the multidisciplinary nature of BASE 501, Desai's earlier professional experience comprises stints in several creative domains such as social media, interior design, branding, and art direction.

“I learned way too much in those five years, got my hands dirty in all possible design fields,” she says.   

The desire to have a work-life balance and take up more creative projects and the need to break away from monotony led Desai to change paths and shift to entrepreneurship with BASE 501 in 2014.

She shares, “I thought of starting BASE 501 as my own design agency for two things—I wanted to have a nice work-life balance, and I wanted to challenge some of the visions I had about how design agencies should work. It was a break of a pattern that led to something beautiful later.”

shefali

She has been good at art since her childhood. Teachers would take notice of her textbook scribbles and appreciation came in naturally. She also realised her ability in her early teens. 

“I saw there was something, but it was not something that I took forward instantly. It was my mom who spotted the talent and pushed me into the field,” she says. 

While pursuing a master's in digital media from Raffles College of Design and Commerce, Singapore, she discovered her efficiency in illustration, which she highlights as her core skill. 

Once the realisation happened, the next course of action was to work around her core skill, and Desai did make it happen.

However, the journey was not devoid of complications. Desai explains, “I was not doing illustrations from the get-go. I did not have a fancy portfolio and stuff like that to work on. I had to prove my skills to people by doing some test projects here and there, and I realised that building a portfolio, even on a concept level, is good enough, so that your skills are seen.”  

With time, she overcame her challenges. And here she is today—a thriving multidisciplinary artist and designer and a growing design entrepreneur.  

Desai shares that, to date, her team has not had to approach a single client—the clients have all come to them.

Unfortunately, despite having significant experience in the field, Desai has faced situations wherein she was evaluated on the basis of her age. 

How does she deal with it? “There are times when I brush it off; I do not bother. I do my work and come back,” she says. 

On gender-based bias in the professional space, Desai says, “There is a difference when there is a guy taking a role forward and a woman taking a role forward. It is completely different, the seriousness of the conversation changes.”

What does she have to tell aspiring designers? “Design is a very agile field. You can have one core skill, and it is beautiful if you find it. But find a way to adapt because, with the way technology is moving forward, we have NFT, AR, VR, metaverse, all of those things. You should not feel trapped with that core skill because you cannot go above and beyond it."

“Also, never give up because some people might like what you do, and some might not. It is very perspective based. It is a lot of hard work, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but, if you are consistent, it is going to work, no matter what," she concludes.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Open Secret’s Ahana Gautam aims to change India’s snacking habits

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Rukmini Vijayakumar, the dancer who devised her own teaching methodology

12 quotes to remind you to look for happiness when the going gets tough

This woman entrepreneur sells nutritious snacks for Rs 5-10 a piece, and has clocked revenues worth Rs 3.6 Cr

Daily Capsule
SheSparks 2023 ignites winds of change
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This woman founder feels networking is the key to tackling all challenges

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Aishwarya Jain is making mental well-being support more accessible and inclusive

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This is how a young woman entrepreneur set up a sexual wellness brand

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Medicine to apparel: Meet Dr Pooja Malhotra of Power Sutra