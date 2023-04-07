The need to improve women's representation in tech

Increasing Women Representation in Tech

By Ushasri Tirumala, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Manhattan Associates

The global labour force participation rate for women has been improving but a lot remains to be done. The tech industry is at the forefront of this transformation. Companies need to reach beyond employee benefits and drive women empowerment in the workforce to encourage women to participate. A lot needs to be done especially at the leadership level in terms of women representation.

There are various initiatives companies can take to empower women in their organisations. These include:

Need for more women leaders who can act as mentors for other women

To promote gender diversity in the tech industry, we need more women leaders who can act as mentors for other women. Women in leadership positions bring a unique perspective and approach to problem-solving that can benefit the entire organisation. They can serve as advocates for gender diversity and create opportunities for other women to succeed. Female mentors can help women navigate the unique challenges they face in the tech industry. They can provide valuable insights and advice on how to overcome these obstacles and pursue leadership roles.

Having more women leaders can also help to address the gender pay gap. Women leaders help to create a fairer and equitable workplace. Furthermore, having more women leaders can inspire and empower the next generation of women in tech. When young women see other women in leadership positions, they are more likely to pursue careers in tech and believe that they too can succeed in the industry.

The importance of reskilling and internship programmes for returning women

Since the pandemic, technology has been accelerating rapidly in India. This has resulted in a high demand for technology skills in a variety of fields. To empower women to re-enter the workforce, upskilling has become crucial. Experts have called for a "reskilling revolution" to transform the future of work for women. Reskilling current employees and those returning after a career break is essential in promoting gender diversity in the tech industry.

Internships can serve as a valuable tool in reskilling women, especially when organizations offer supporting factors such as transportation, subsidised food, and daycare reimbursements. Such initiatives can motivate women to return to work and increase their representation in the tech industry. Such programs can can significantly support women's careers and in turn, help equip them with the confidence to tackle the day-to-day challenges in the workplace.

Support from organisations, peers, and family members

Organisations play a crucial role in creating a culture that values and promotes gender diversity. They need to implement policies and programmes that support working parents and provide opportunities for training and development that help women build the skills they need to succeed. Women can benefit from having female mentors and role models who can share their experiences and provide guidance. Finally, family members play a critical role in supporting women's careers. Women need supportive partners and families who can share household responsibilities, support their aspirations, and provide emotional support.

Women in the tech industry are working to bridge the gender gap by organising events and initiatives to promote gender diversity in the industry. A variety of options are being employed including networking, education, skill-building etc. While there is still much work to be done, these efforts are making a difference, and we can expect to see more and more women in leadership roles in the years to come. It is important for organisations across industries to recognise the importance of diversity and take steps to support and empower women in the tech industry.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)