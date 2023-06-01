Breaking barriers: women's leadership in the cement and infrastructure industry

Gender prejudices are gradually being replaced by rational reasoning, and the competitive landscape now values talent and commitment above all else.

Today, women are equally ambitious and hardworking as their male counterparts, possessing the necessary qualities of perseverance and foresight to overcome obstacles. Women are encouraged to actively participate in traditionally under-represented sectors by equipping them with knowledge and skills.

With the spread of higher education among women, their aspirations have grown, and they are now more willing to accept new challenges and explore uncharted territories. Therefore, by defying traditional norms and stereotypes, women have the potential to reshape the cement industry - the backbone of infrastructure development, as well.

India's construction industry, the second-largest industry in the country, employs over 40 million workers, with nearly half of them being women. Despite the significant presence of women in the workforce, the representation of women in leadership positions remains low.

Recent reports indicate that only 2% of female executives are found in the construction industry in India, a striking contrast to the numbers in other countries such as the UK and the US. Unconscious gender bias, a lack of adequate training opportunities, and negative perceptions of women working in the sector all play a role in perpetuating this disparity.

Addressing perceptions and encouraging participation

In the past, women may have been discouraged from entering the construction sector due to its perceived aggressiveness and intimidation. Additionally, physical strength requirements in certain construction jobs have been traditionally associated with male suitability. However, the cement and infrastructure industry has the potential to embrace the transformative power of women's leadership. By fostering inclusivity, promoting education, challenging biases, and leveraging technological advancements, the industry can thrive in innovation, sustainability, and growth.

Encouraging women's participation through comprehensive training programs, mentorship initiatives, and awareness campaigns can empower them to pursue careers in this sector. The Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA) has launched the Women of Cement initiative, acknowledging the increasing number of women leading the digital revolution in the industry.

This initiative aims to highlight the various roles played by women and their contributions to the cement sector's growth and development. Cement companies should prioritise gender diversity and inclusivity, fostering an environment that promotes equal opportunities and career advancement for women.

Empowering women through education

The Indian cement industry is undergoing significant changes that will impact both the short-term and long-term future. Therefore, to unlock the full potential of women's leadership, it is essential to promote higher education among women. National policies and programmes should be designed to foster and support women's entrepreneurship across all trade and industry domains.

The integration of technology in the cement industry emphasises the importance of technical and scientific education. Women who pursue education in these fields will be better equipped to navigate the digital landscape, making them highly valuable in the industry. By embracing technical and scientific education, women can drive innovation and shape the industry's future.

Recognising women's achievements

Recognising and celebrating women's achievements play a pivotal role in inspiring future generations and catalysing the rise of women in leadership positions. Wider coverage, particularly through social media, creates visibility and fosters an inclusive environment. By sharing stories of successful women in the cement and infrastructure industry, it can inspire others and create a supportive ecosystem that promotes gender diversity and leadership.

Harnessing the power of technology

Advancements in technology are revolutionising the way cement companies operate and provide opportunities for women to excel in the industry. By embracing technological innovations, women can leverage their skills and overcome traditional barriers to reach their full potential. Women, equipped with technical knowledge and skills, can play a crucial role in driving technology-driven solutions such as real-time data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) and bringing fresh perspectives to enhance productivity and streamline processes. Technology also enables remote work capabilities, allowing women to contribute to the cement industry from anywhere, providing them with increased opportunities for career advancement and work-life balance.

Collaborative efforts and industry support

While strides have been made in narrowing the gender parity gap over the past decade, more concerted efforts are needed. Achieving desirable levels of gender equality requires collaboration between industry, government, and various institutions. Collectively, these stakeholders must work towards accelerating the induction and integration of women into the workforce across sectors.

With the aim of offsetting economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, creating employment opportunities and supporting women's long-term career aspirations becomes crucial. Embracing technology and technical education will empower women to become drivers of change within the industry. By creating supportive frameworks and implementing diversity initiatives, the industry can accelerate the integration of women into senior roles, improving gender parity and overall growth.

The cement and infrastructure industry has the potential to embrace the transformative power of women's leadership and it is absolutely crucial for all stakeholders to collaborate and support the progression of women within the industry, ensuring a prosperous and equitable future for the sector.

