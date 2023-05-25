Meet 7 successful women entrepreneurs who are making a difference

There has been a remarkable shift in the Indian startup ecosystem in the recent years. Women entrepreneurs are constantly innovating and breaking stereotypes to change the business landscape in our country. They are emerging as a powerful force, breaking barriers and redefining traditional norms.

According to Forbes India, over 20% Indian MSMEs are run by women entrepreneurs, who make up 23.3% of the workforce. And with 50% of the Indian startup ecosystem being supported by women in some way, the number is growing even faster.

In this article, we feature women startup founders who are shaping the future of Indian entrepreneurship. Their stories are proving to be an inspiration to budding female entrepreneurs and show the immense potential of women in business.

Ghazal Alagh - MamaEarth

Ghazal Alagh co-founded ﻿Mamaearth﻿ in 2016. With a passion for environmental sustainability and a belief in the power of conscious consumerism, she started creating eco-friendly personal care products for mothers and babies, with a strong focus on natural ingredients and sustainable packaging.

Alagh's commitment to ethical practices extends beyond the products. She ensures fair wages and safe working conditions for her employees and actively promotes supply chain transparency. By setting examples of responsible business practices, she has been an inspiration to others to adopt sustainable approaches to their businesses.

Falguni Nayar - Nykaa

Falguni Nayar is the Founder of ﻿Nykaa﻿, an online beauty and cosmetics marketplace. With her visionary approach, she transformed Indian beauty retail by creating a platform that offers a wide range of products, as well as perovides a personalised shopping experience.

Nayar, who has had a successful career in investment banking, started Nykaa in 2012, leaving her cushy job and venturing into the uncertain waters of digital entrepreneurship at a time when ecommerce wasn’t the rage it is now. Nayar also became the richest self-made Indian woman after the successful listing of her ecommerce company.

Naiyya Saggi - BabyChakra

As the Founder of ﻿BabyChakra﻿, a platform for maternal and child healthcare, Naiyya Saggi is revolutionising the way parents access information and connect with experts in the field.

The platform, launched in 2015, provides various articles on pregnancy advice, food and healthcare of babies, baby names, and much more. It also has an ecommerce portal for babies and maternal care products such as clothing, personal care, and toys.

The platform fills an urgent need in countries like India, where access to reliable health information is difficult for many families.

Richa Kar - Zivame

Richa Kar co-founded ﻿Zivame﻿ , an online store for women's lingerie, along with her husband Kapil Karekar, in 2011. Her bold and innovative approach has challenged taboos around lingerie shopping in India. Zivame revolutionised the lingerie industry in this country by enabling women to recognise their bodies and find their perfect fit.

Upasana Taku - MobiKwik

Upasana co-founded of ﻿MobiKwik﻿, one of India's leading digital payment platforms, in 2009. Her entrepreneurial journey into the fintech industry has transformed the way people transact and manage their finances.

MobiKwik has helped accelerate the adoption of digital payments in India, empowering millions of individuals and businesses.

Deena Jacob – Open Financial Technologies

Deena Jacob co-founded Open Financial Technologies in 2017. It is Asia’s first neo-banking platform for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and startups. The platform helps SMEs automate their business finances by integrating banking with all tools needed to collect, send and reconcile payments, manage payroll and expenses, automate accounting, and avail credit to grow their business.

Jacob, the CFO of Open, was previously the CFO of Tapzo and the Head of Finance at TaxiForSure. Open became the fifth startup with a woman founder/co-founder to enter the unicorn club in 2022.

Radhika Ghai - ShopClues

Radhika Ghai is a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of one of India's leading ecommerce platforms, ﻿Shopclues﻿. ShopClues, founded in 2011, provides small businesses with a platform to reach a wider customer base and is a catalyst for economic growth. Radhika's entrepreneurial journey continues to inspire aspiring female founders and shape the future of India's startup landscape.

The rise of female startup founders in India proves that the country has immense talent and potential. Their innovative ideas, leadership skills, and contributions to the industry have transformed the startup landscape and inspired others to follow in their footsteps. By celebrating their achievements and addressing the challenges they face, we can create an environment where more women can pursue entrepreneurship and shape the future of India's startup ecosystem.

(The copy was updated to make changes in the profile of entrepreneur Deena Jacob)