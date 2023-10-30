Empowering women in the digital age: a global imperative

In an increasingly digital world, the potential for technology to drive progress, innovation, and growth is immense. However, a significant roadblock remains the persistent gender gap in digital inclusion. Despite strides in technology, women continue to face barriers to accessing and utilising digital tools and services.

This digital gender divide not only hampers women's empowerment but also curtails the overall socio-economic progress of nations. Addressing this divide is not just a matter of equality; it's a global imperative for sustainable development.

The harsh reality of the digital gender gap

The numbers paint a stark picture. Globally, women are 6% less likely to use the internet than men. This translates to a massive gap of 259 million more male internet users. The situation is even graver in low- and middle-income countries. As per a recent study by GSMA women are 26% less likely to use mobile internet—a lifeline for digital access in many regions.

The digital gender gap goes beyond mere numbers; it exacerbates existing inequalities. Women's limited access to information, online services, and educational resources widens disparities in health, education, and economic opportunities. Bridging this gap is an essential step toward advancing gender equality and ensuring that women can participate fully in the digital revolution.

A crucial starting point for addressing the digital gender gap is comprehensive data collection that delves into gender-disaggregated information on access, usage, and participation in the digital sphere. Several countries are actively leveraging data to address and reduce the digital gender gap, showcasing the transformative power of evidence-based interventions. For instance, Norway has emerged as a leader in this arena. Since 2008, Statistics Norway has been publishing gender equality indicators that encompass various aspects of societal participation, education, workforce distribution, income, and leadership representation. This approach enables policymakers to assess regional and local disparities and tailor interventions accordingly.

Breaking down the barriers

Several barriers contribute to the digital gender divide, ranging from affordability and accessibility to skills and safety. Tackling these challenges requires collaborative efforts from governments, businesses, and civil society.

Affordability remains a significant hurdle, particularly for women with lower incomes. Governments must work to reduce costs by eliminating ICT-specific taxes and incentivising affordable access to devices and services. Simultaneously, fostering public-private partnerships can expand internet coverage to underserved areas, ensuring equitable access.

Accessibility is another critical aspect. Creating safe and accessible spaces for women to engage with technology is essential. By establishing public access facilities and addressing location-based safety concerns, governments can pave the way for women's digital inclusion.

Skills: empowerment through education

Digital literacy is a cornerstone of women's empowerment in the digital age. Strengthening educational curricula to include digital skills and STEM education for girls is paramount. For women, acquiring digital literacy is a pathway to greater independence, access to information, and participation in various aspects of life, including education, employment, and civic engagement.

Empowering content and safety measures

Designing content and services catering to women's needs can significantly enhance their digital engagement. Whether in health, education, or entrepreneurship, technology can be a powerful enabler when tailored to address gender-specific challenges and opportunities. Moreover, ensuring online safety is essential. Cyberbullying, harassment, and online abuse disproportionately affect women. By implementing robust online safety measures and educational campaigns, governments and tech companies can create a safer digital environment that encourages women's participation.

Global collaboration for a digital equal future

Realising the vision of digital equality requires coordinated global action. Governments, international organisations, tech companies, and civil society must come together to create an environment conducive to women's digital empowerment. This includes policy reforms, investment in digital infrastructure, and targeted education initiatives.

Furthermore, partnerships should prioritise marginalised communities within societies. Efforts should be made to include rural women, women with disabilities, and other underserved groups in the digital revolution. By leaving no one behind, we ensure a truly inclusive digital future.

Empowering women in the digital age is not only about bridging a technological divide; it's about advancing humanity. When women are empowered digitally, societies benefit from their contributions to economic growth, social progress, and sustainable development. It's time for governments and stakeholders worldwide to recognise the urgency of this issue and take bold steps toward digital equality. By doing so, we don't just uplift half of the global population—we propel the entire world into a more prosperous and equitable future.