Women's reservation bill to come into force after 2024 census: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the women’s reservation bill became a reality as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always believed in the role of women in nation building.

Press Trust of India8372 Stories
Saturday December 16, 2023,

2 min Read

The Centre will initiate steps to enforce the women’s reservation bill after the 2024 census, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Speaking after releasing a commemorative postal stamp in the name of Rani Abbakka at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, Sitharaman said the women’s bill became a reality as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always believed in the role of women in nation building.

Lauding the courage and heroics of Rani Abbakka, the 16th century queen of Ullal who fought against the Portugese, Sitharaman said the Union government has taken steps to document the contributions of many unknown fighters who fought against imperial forces. As part of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has compiled a digital district repository with 14,500 stories, highlighting places linked with the freedom struggle, she said.

The Union Ministry of Culture has also tied up with Amar Chitra Katha to bring out three books on the role of women in freedom struggle, women in the constituent assembly, and tribal leaders of freedom struggle.

The finance minister expressed hope that a Sanik School would be opened in the name of Rani Abbakka in coastal Karnataka. She also congratulated artist Vasudev Kamath for the portrait of Rani Abbakka, used for the commemorative postal stamp.

Sri Kshetra Dharmastala dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) Veerendra Heggade and chief post master general (Karnataka Circle) S Rajendra Kumar were present.

Edited by Megha Reddy

