88% of Indian working women remain unvaccinated: Plum survey

About 88% of working women are not vaccinated against cervical cancer, a survey by insurtech platform Plum reported. It further mentioned that out of these unvaccinated working women, 63% are oblivious to the existence of vaccines and screenings.





Cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Indian women, with an age-standardised incidence rate of 22 new cases and a mortality rate of 12.4 deaths per 100,000 women per year. The survey conducted during January, which is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, involved over 250 working women aged 21 to 47 from India's metro cities.





Dr Nupur Gupta, Director-Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and Senior Gynaecologist from Plum Telehealth, highlighted the critical need for screening and early detection as a top priority, stating,





"Prioritised screening and early detection can prevent and manage cervical cancer. Regular pap smears, especially the more sensitive Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) testing, offer strong detection when paired with Human Papillomavirus (HPV) screening. Making certain lifestyle decisions is also essential for lowering hazards.”





The survey revealed that the high cost of vaccination, ranging from Rs 3,700 to Rs 10,000 per dose, poses a significant obstacle to cervical cancer prevention.

As per the survey, approximately 26% of unvaccinated working women identified cost as a significant barrier, while an unexpectedly high 60% of vaccinated women reported costs surpassing their expectations. Additionally, accessibility remains a concern, with 10% of unvaccinated women intending to get vaccinated but unsure where to start.





"At Plum, we have endeavoured to positively impact the health and financial well-being of every human. With a workforce of 39 million women driving business growth, employers bear a crucial responsibility to champion the health of their employees. Acknowledging the significant challenges related to awareness, cost and accessibility, companies can proactively address these issues by organising screening camps and facilitating vaccination drives for cervical cancer awareness, detection and prevention, Saurabh Arora, Co-founder at Plum, said.





Dr Gupta also shared a few guidelines for preventing cervical cancer: