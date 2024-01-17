Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

India has shifted from women-centric to women-led development: Ministers at Davos

The lounge has been set up by her Women and Child Development Ministry in association with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and industry chamber CII.

Press Trust of India8469 Stories
India has shifted from women-centric to women-led development: Ministers at Davos

Wednesday January 17, 2024,

1 min Read

India has moved from women-centric development to women-led development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Women Leadership or WeLead Lounge on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Irani said it gives her immense satisfaction to see this lounge and a huge Indian presence on the main Promenade street of Davos.

The lounge has been set up by her Women and Child Development Ministry in association with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and industry chamber CII.

Irani said the Modi government has ensured women-led development in the country through its various schemes, including for housing and cooking fuel.

Most loved story

Court tells DGCA not to allow travel agents to sell tickets if their websites aren't accessible to persons with disabilities

At the same event, Housing and Petroleum Minister Puri said he completely agreed with his Cabinet colleague that India has moved to a women-centric development model.

"We started with women-centric development, but now we have moved to women-led development," Puri said.

He said this development model also works very favourably for GDP.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Stories

These Bollywood leading ladies mean business

3

Women Entrepreneur

This woman entrepreneur is helping homemakers in India achieve financial independence by upskilling them

4

Opinion

Why the manufacturing sector needs women: the benefits of gender diversity in the sector

5

Resources

7 ways to find humour in life’s situations