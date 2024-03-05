From Anisha Padukone to Ramkripa Ananthan: meet India’s most inspiring changemakers and leaders at SheSparks 2024

It’s a universally acknowledged fact that women will play the most transformational role in India’s growth story and will help drive India towards its goal of becoming a $5 trillion nation.

With the aim to catalyse and accelerate greater participation of women as technologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, leaders, and workers, SheSparks 2024 will bring women role models for India to the forefront, spotlight thought leaders driving equitable change, and bring fresh and actionable learnings from women changemakers with the hope to kickstart a movement of change.

Scheduled for March 7, 2024, at Hotel Royal Orchid in Bengaluru, the conference will bring inspiration alive through real stories of grit, innovation, and success that can inspire the next wave of women leaders.

Here are some of India’s most inspiring changemakers and leaders coming to SheSparks 2024.

Roopa Moudgil, the first woman IPS officer of Karnataka

A Batch 2000 IPS officer, Roopa D Moudgil, Inspector General of Police, Internal Security, Karnataka, was the first woman Home Secretary of Karnataka. Even though her career has been marked by many events – like arresting the Madhya Pradesh CM in 2004, to reporting irregularities in Bengaluru prisons, Roopa has set out to always do what she believes in, even if it meant ruffling many feathers and getting transferred. We’re proud to feature Roopa Moudgil, as part of our TransformHERS Spotlight at SheSparks 2024.

Anisha Padukone, the woman helping bring mental healthcare to disadvantaged communities in remote locations

Anisha Padukone is the CEO of LiveLoveLaugh (LLL), a charitable trust founded by actor Deepika Padukone in 2016, aims to give hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression. Under Anisha’s leadership, LLL has emerged as a leading voice in India’s mental health sector delivering impactful change in championing marginalised communities. We’re proud to feature Anisha Padukone, as part of our TransformHERS Spotlight at SheSparks 2024.

Ramkripa Ananthan, the woman leader in the male-dominated realm of automotive manufacturing

As a woman in the male-dominated realm of automotive manufacturing, Ramkripa Ananthan, Head of Vehicle Design, ﻿Ola Electric﻿ is a testament to breaking barriers and driving change. In her former role at Mahindra, she breathed new life into the designs of three iconic products: the Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV 700, and Mahindra Scorpio. Her innovative prowess is now making waves in the design realm of OLA, where she’s spearheading a design revolution.

Hena Mehta, the woman behind India’s first prepaid card for women

Hena Mehta, Founder and CEO, ﻿Basis﻿, built the platform with the vision of bridging the knowledge and trust gaps that women face while making and acting on financial decisions. The financial services destination is designed and built for women, powered by India’s first prepaid card for women. A Wharton MBA and UPenn Computer Science major, she is also the founder of Lean In Bangalore - affiliated with and recognised by Sheryl Sandberg's Lean In Foundation. Meet Hena Mehta at #SheSparks2024 to understand how ‘womenomics’ can help improve your relationship with and access to capital.

Goda Ramkumar, one of India’s leading data scientists

With nearly two decades of experience in building machine learning and optimisation based decision support systems for complex business challenges, Goda Ramkumar, Vice President, Data Science, ﻿Swiggy﻿, is one of India’s leading data scientists. Goda has led multiple data science teams to success in different startup ecosystems and has built best practices to achieve sustainable business impact. Meet Goda Ramkumar at SheSparks 2024 where she’ll help us confront the persistent gender gap, highlighting the underrepresentation of women in technology fields

Rachana Gupta, the founder of the world's first femtech startup that combines technology and ayurveda for women

Rachana Gupta created ﻿Gynoveda﻿, the world's first femtech startup that combines technology and ayurveda for women who believe in taking charge of their health, primarily menstruation. Gynoveda innovated the world's first Period Bot that offers women the convenience to self-diagnose period problems using mobile phones in just 3 minutes, followed by WhatsApp consultations. Rachana’s dream is to enable women with the right tech tools to self-diagnose menstrual disorders and heal themselves. Meet Rachana Gupta at SheSparks2024 to understand the rise of femtech and why she’s putting women at the centre of healthcare.

Poonam Bir Kasturi, the woman behind the home composting revolution in India.

Poonam Bir Kasturi, Founder, ﻿Daily Dump﻿ has made home composting a habit for thousands of people across the globe with Daily Dump, India's first home composter for urban spaces, which she designed back in 2006, before Swacchh Bharat became a popular phrase. We’re proud to feature her, as part of our TransformHERS Spotlight at SheSparks 2024.

Learn from all these remarkable women leaders and more at SheSparks 2024.

