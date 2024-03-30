Bengaluru-based mental healthcare facility Cadabams Hospital has launched Anunitha Deaddiction Centre for Women, a specialised de-addiction centre dedicated to supporting women struggling with substance abuse.

According to the National Survey on Substance Use in India, 57.4 lakh women are estimated to be battling substance abuse. Peer pressure, lack of awareness about setting boundaries, and societal expectations are pushing young women towards addiction. They are often shrouded in silence, leaving them hesitant to seek help due to the stigma associated with addiction. Furthermore, the limited availability of women-specific treatment options has created a significant barrier to recovery.

“Peer pressure is creating havoc among our youth, who often lack the tools to set healthy boundaries. Compounding this is the stigma surrounding addiction, especially for women seeking help. This discourages them from coming forward, hindering their path to recovery," said Neha Cadabam, Psychologist and Executive Director at Cadabams Hospitals.

The centre offers evidence-based therapies, including trauma-informed care and gender-sensitive approaches. Experts are trained to understand that women's addiction experiences can differ from men's due to biological and social factors. The centre also offers an aftercare programme that helps women transition back to society and maintain their recovery through ongoing support and guidance.

“We are committed to putting our resources towards creating a safe space for women to heal. Anunitha Deaddiction Centre for Women challenges the existing narrative of addiction rehabilitation. Our supportive, empathetic environment fosters a sense of trust and empowers women to overcome addiction”, said Sandesh Cadabam, Managing Director at Cadabams Hospitals.