Loading Chhalaang 2.0: India's largest women in tech hackathon to be held in Bengaluru

With the aim of fostering diversity and inclusion in the technology industry, MetaMorph, an HR advisory firm is coming up with Chhalaang 2.0, India's largest women in tech hackathon on April 6, 2024, at the Microsoft Startups Office, Bengaluru.

So far, there have been over 2,800 registrations and the organisation believes it can go up to 10,000 this year. Last year, Chhalaang 1.0 saw over 5,000 registrations.

Sanam Rawal, Founder of MetaMorph, said, "At MetaMorph, we firmly believe in the power of diversity to drive innovation and progress, Chhalaang 2.0 is not just a hackathon; it's a catalyst for change. By empowering women to code their way to success and providing them with real-world challenges from startups across various domains, we are not only addressing the gender gap but shattering it all together.”

Through the hackathon, the organisation aims to challenge the barriers and create equitable opportunities for everyone in the technology sector. The hackathon will provide a platform for women to showcase their skills, innovate, and connect with leading tech startups.

Chhalaang 2.0 participants will be solving real-world problem statements provided by startups across various genres, enabling them to showcase their skills, creativity, and ingenuity.

The event will witness participation from prominent companies such as Gameskraft, Groww, Bureau, Veera, and DMI Finance. Additionally, the hackathon is sponsored by renowned brands including Luzo, Purplle, Plix, Plum, Frido, and BONOMI. The venue partner for the event is Microsoft for Startups.

Prithvi Raj Singh, Founder, GamesKraft says, "Since inception, we've supported Women Krafters in pursuing their career aspirations. Partnering with MetaMorph's Chhalaang 2.0 elevates our commitment as we host talented women coders, shaping the future of tech. Krafterhood thrives on diversity and inclusion, and this is just the beginning.”

The jury for the hackathon will feature Mahangi Sri Ramachandran, Chief Data Officer at Yubi; Ajit Narayanan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Licious; Shivangi Srivastava, Associate Vice President, New Initiatives at Swiggy, Sonia Parandekar - Head of engineering for commerce at Atlassian, and Saurabh Arora, Co-founder of Plum.

The top winner will receive a prize worth Rs 3 lakh, followed by the second and third-position holders who will be awarded Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Additionally, there will be two special prizes of Rs 50,000 each, along with in-kind prizes.

"We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and support for Chhalaang 2.0. We look forward to welcoming more and more women to join us in this initiative and code their way to success. Together, we can drive meaningful change and shape a future where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive in the tech industry,” Rawal adds.

How can you be part of the hackathon?

Register for the hackathon on HackerEarth to kickstart your journey towards innovation and diversity-driven solutions. Complete the online assignment on the HackerEarth platform from (8th March - 17th March 2024), showcasing your skills and dedication. If your submission stands out, expect an invitation sent to your registered email ID by 20th March 2024, indicating your shortlisting for the next stage. Mark your calendars for April 6th and be at the Chhalaang Hack venue in Microsoft Bengaluru by 8 am, ready to dive into a day filled with problem-solving and mentorship. Receive your selected problem statement by April 5th at Microsoft Office Bengaluru, allowing you a day to familiarize yourself before the hackathon day on April 6th. Engage in solving the problem statement during the hackathon, while benefiting from invaluable guidance from industry experts, and enjoying complimentary meals and snacks. Compete for prizes worth ₹8,00,000/- by showcasing your creativity, teamwork, and commitment to building inclusive solutions.

For more information about Chhalaang 2.0 and how to participate, please visit

Registration Link - http://tinyurl.com/4w9rrw7b

YourStory is the media partner for the event.

(The copy was updated to correct the location of the event.)