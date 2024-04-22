The world of philanthropy is evolving towards becoming more diverse and collaborative. This implies a greater representation and participation from women, who having taken a behind-the-scenes approach to philanthropy for decades, are now receiving recognition as vital architects of positive change in society, both globally and in India.

In the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of women actively engaging in philanthropic initiatives, championing social causes, and assuming leadership roles within philanthropic organisations.

In 2023, Forbes India’s 100 Richest list had nine women billionaires, with a cumulative wealth of $57.96 billion which included Savitri Jindal, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, Leena Tewari, Anu Aga, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, among others.

Along with their growing wealth, India’s high-net-worth women donors are also steadily engaging in giving related decision-making, which is a positive sign for Indian philanthropy. Early hypothesis and emerging insights from the Indian giving landscape indicates a similarity with trends observed in the US, where research conducted by the Women’s Philanthropy Institute (WPI) in 2019 shows that women across income levels, races, ethnicities, and generations are more likely to give—and give more.

In this critical decade for India, women-led philanthropy holds immense potential to reshape the country’s philanthropic narrative and therefore presents a huge opportunity for women to drive change through their giving.

Role of women as catalysts of change in India

Throughout history, women in India have cultivated a rich tradition of philanthropy and social work, consistently seeking avenues to contribute to societal betterment. Examples include Savitribai Phule, Fatima Sheikh, Lady Avabai Jejeebhoy, Dr Iravati Karve, and others, who have left an enduring legacy of shaping the nation’s rich history with their activism. The collective efforts of numerous women like them have laid the groundwork for today’s philanthropic and civil society ecosystem.

More recently, in FY 2022–23, the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 named seven women on the list, with a total contribution of INR 261 crore. Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies emerged as India’s most generous female philanthropist with a donation of Rs 170 crore, followed by Anu Aga & family of Thermax and Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV, both contributing Rs 23 crore each.

While women have been actively contributing to social impact using their wealth, whether owned or inherited, they often do not receive the same recognition and visibility as their male counterparts. Moreover, there is a notable research gap when it comes to data on philanthropy and civil society in India. The availability of disaggregated data is even more limited resulting in scant information on the giving behaviors of women philanthropists.

Emerging data from GivingPi, India’s first family-focused philanthropy network anchored by Dasra, suggests that ~70% members in over 210 families reported active women representation in their family philanthropy.

According to the India Philanthropy Report 2023, co-published by Dasra and Bain & Company, family philanthropy will grow by 28% between 2022–27. The estimated growth in family philanthropy and the increasingly influential role women can play in shaping family giving are encouraging for Indian philanthropy.

As more women assume leadership roles in philanthropic endeavours, their lived experiences enable them with a deeper understanding of inequities and to drive greater empathy, resulting in a fresher approach to giving.

Emerging insights on women-led philanthropy

The rise of women’s leadership at the workplace, wealth accumulation among women, and increased decisions-making authority have brought shifts in philanthropy as well. Inter-generational women contributors are taking on decision-making roles in family philanthropy—traditionally a job predominantly left to men in India.

According to GivingPi data, approximately 54% of its members indicate women-led family philanthropy. For example, Roshni Nadar serves as a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, and is passionate about fighting climate change and using digital technologies. Another example is Amira Shah Chhabra, who serves as the director of the Harish and Bina Shah Foundation and supports a diverse range of non-profits through a flexible funding approach.

Spurred by their experiences of navigating the world on account of gender identity and the belief that supporting marginalised and vulnerable communities is critical, women givers are also increasingly adopting a GEDI (Gender, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion) lens in their philanthropy. In recent years, they have been supporting complex issues such as mental health, scientific research and innovation, and climate action, among others. While supporting these causes, they are also addressing the challenges of the most underserved communities such as women survivors, or people from nomadic and field tribes in remote areas.

For example, Aditi Kothari Desai is working towards protecting wildlife in her capacity as trustee of the Wildlife Conservation Trust which uses a 360° approach to conservation by placing equal emphasis on both forest and wildlife conservation and community development.

Another example is Rati Forbes and her daughter Riah Forbes’ personal philanthropy which focuses on championing the causes of the most underserved communities which include historically, socially, and economically marginalised groups like children with disabilities, people from Nomadic and Denotified Tribes, using an intersectional approach.

As the philanthropy landscape in India continues to mature, we are witnessing a rise in platforms and opportunities for women to ensure their voices are heard, be it at conventions, roundtables, or events. Many of these spaces are curated and created by women themselves. These events also enable evolved givers such as Rohini Nilekani, Rati Forbes, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, and Anu Aga who have championed philanthropy to share their insights and inspire more women to begin their giving journeys, thus contributing to strengthening the narrative for women-led philanthropy in India.

In a world increasingly filled with challenges, the unique perspectives that women bring to the world of giving have immense potential to drive positive change. Every woman has the power to make a difference, and the time to start is Now! In building a more equitable and sustainable nation where no one is left behind, there is no one-size-fits-all solution and women comprehend this reality better than most.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)