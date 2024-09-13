How Deepti Gujar Kulkarni is solving skincare issues with KassCare

When Deepti Gujar Kulkarni developed severe acne, something she had never experienced before, she was concerned.

She consulted dermatologists and began using the skincare products recommended by them. While some products did not work much, some did, and her acne started clearing up.

Curious about what was helping her skin, she began to closely read the labels of the skin care products she was using. Her growing interest in ingredients eventually led her to take up a course in aesthetic ingredient science.

“I loved learning about skin anatomy and different ingredients and how they work,” says Kulkarni.

Then she began experimenting with her own skincare formulations at home and shared them with friends and family. The positive feedback she received motivated her. With encouragement from her husband, she decided to take the next step.

Turning her passion into a business, she launched her skincare brand, KassCare, in 2022.

KassCare is a Kolkata-based skincare brand which offers a range of skincare products, specifically designed to address issues such as ageing and acne.

Currently, the brand sells face wash, serums, night creams for the monsoon season, and products for anti-ageing, oil control, acne care, and more. It also offers a bath and body range. The products fall in the price range of Rs 970 to Rs 1,650.

Understanding consumer needs

Deepti Gujar Kulkarni

Kulkarni recalls her childhood days as she watched her father run a watch store in Pune. She would often sit at the shop, handle customer payments, and record transactions. This gave her an insight into handling customers.

Later, her father became a distributor for Titan in Maharashtra, which, she says, was a turning point in her life. As the business grew more organised, she attended conferences with her father and sometimes helped with market research. Growing up in a business family, Kulkarni developed a strong understanding of consumer needs from an early age.

Since childhood, Kulkarni knew she wanted to pursue a career in marketing and sales. She did a bachelor’s degree in commerce and later pursued an MBA in marketing management from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management in Pune.

Her professional journey began at L’Oréal, where she played a key role in market research and product launches. However, when her father’s health began to deteriorate, she returned home to join the family’s business, running the clock brand OPAL.

For two years she worked with her father, after which she got married and moved to Kolkata. She took a sabbatical to focus on her family.

Eventually, her personal struggles with skin issues drove her interest in skincare science. To deepen her understanding of the subject, she obtained a certification as an aesthetician in ingredient science. This course not only deepened her interest in the field but also led her to start her skincare brand.

She also pursued a degree in organic skincare formulation from Formula Botanica, London, an online teaching institution.

Kulkarni believes combating skincare challenges is not just about products but also involves making educated choices.

“At Kass, we try to understand our users’ most pressing skin concerns. We then pinpoint the root causes behind these issues. By identifying these triggers, we formulate our products to directly address the root causes, providing targeted solutions,” she shares.

The brand initially offered skin tests and consultations, but they were discontinued four months ago. Kulkarni plans to hire aestheticians and implement an auto-screening system.

“We wish to build an experience through software on our website wherein people can check their skin type, pigmentation, acne type, and buy products accordingly,” she says.

Retail presence

KassCare claims to use natural ingredients like Cell di Tox, CERAmix, and Peptide P3. It sells its products on ecommerce sites Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho.

“A lot of these actors are either derived from fats or extracts, like potatoes, sunflowers, and olive squalene, and then they are further simplified to just derive that particular desired chemical from this extract," says Kulkarni.

She adds that the brand prefers working with companies which are known for their biochemical work and their ingredients are labelled as natural, eco friendly or eco certified.

The brand plans to establish kiosks in retail chains such as Westside, Lifestyle and Pantaloons, in addition to exploring avenues like Tata Cliq and select premium malls. It also plans to set up small experience centres in big department stores such as Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle.

“We will focus on one major departmental store in six cities first,” says Kulkarni.

Challenges in the journey

Kulkarni shares that the journey as an entrepreneur has not been easy for her. After staying at home for a long time, the transition back to work was difficult for her and her family.

“It was challenging at first for my children to accept that I wouldn’t be home until late in the evening, and for me, letting go and returning to work after so many years was emotionally hard,” she elaborates.

Moreover, many people did not take her seriously when she founded the brand.

“When I first started, many assumed this was just a side hobby for me and I wouldn’t stick with it for long,” she recalls, continuing, “Breaking that mindset was tough.”

But she believes that, in entrepreneurship, one’s background does not matter. If one is determined, they can achieve anything, she says.

“The key is to constantly learn and upgrade your skills. Additionally, you are always going to need help in some form or the other. So don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she says.