Why changing men is essential to end gender-based violence

In August 2024, the tragic and brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata once again brought India to a sad and all-too-familiar place. From the Nirbhaya case in 2011 to the 2020 rape and murder in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, such heinous crimes have repeatedly shocked the nation.

While these incidents often ignite protests and public outrage, the Kolkata case was another grim reminder of our collective failure to address the root causes and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Gender-based violence (GBV) remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations globally, manifesting in physical, emotional, and psychological harm primarily inflicted upon women and girls.

Tackling this crisis requires not just addressing the symptoms but reexamining and reshaping societal norms that perpetuate it. While legal frameworks are necessary to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable, laws alone are not enough to dismantle this deeply entrenched issue. A critical starting point is transforming the behaviours, attitudes, and mindsets of men—key actors in a patriarchal system that sustains GBV. As we observe the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, we must actively explore the multifaceted strategies and societal reforms required to drive this transformation.

Recognising GBV as a public health issue

GBV extends beyond individual harm, constituting a major public health crisis. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), during 2019-2021, approximately 6% of currently married Indian women aged 18 to 49 reported experiencing sexual violence at some point in their lives. The prevalence of reported sexual violence varies by age group:

Ages 18-19: 3.5%

Ages 20-24: 4.2%

Ages 25-29: 6.2%

Ages 30-39: 7%

Notably, women who are widowed, divorced, separated, or deserted report a higher incidence of sexual violence, with 14% indicating such experiences, compared to women in other marital statuses. About 29% of ever-married women aged between 18 and 49 years reported experiencing spousal violence (physical and/or sexual violence).

These figures often underestimate the true prevalence of gender-based violence, as many incidents go unreported due to many factors including societal stigma and fear of retaliation. Survivors often suffer from long-term physical and mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and chronic illnesses. Health systems play a pivotal role in addressing this crisis by providing immediate care and long-term support to survivors while simultaneously working towards prevention.

ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists), ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), and doctors are uniquely positioned to identify and address GBV in their communities. However, they are unable to effectively do so without GBV being recognized as a public health issue. These professionals can provide critical interventions and referrals by integrating GBV screening and support into routine healthcare services.

Additionally, training healthcare workers and the police force to recognize the signs of abuse can bridge the gap in under-reporting—a key barrier in addressing GBV comprehensively. For instance, GBV is rarely documented as a contributing factor in causes of death, forced abortions, or health complications.

This invisibility perpetuates the cycle of violence. Governments and institutions must prioritise transparent, robust data collection systems that capture the nuanced and diverse ways GBV manifests. Accurate data will inform policies and programs designed to mitigate and eventually eliminate GBV.

Challenging social norms

At the heart of GBV is a deeply entrenched set of social norms that reinforce male dominance and gender inequality. Patriarchal attitudes, linking masculinity with control and strength, often normalize violence as a way to assert power. To dismantle these norms, it is crucial to actively engage men in conversations about gender roles and their impact on society. Educational campaigns and community dialogues can shift harmful perceptions, encouraging men to adopt equitable attitudes toward women and reject violence in all its forms.

Programs that challenge toxic masculinity—focusing on concepts like emotional intelligence and respect—are essential. Schools, workplaces, and community organizations should prioritize these initiatives to foster a generation of men who value equality and non-violence.

Tackling the digital rise of toxic masculinity

The digital age has given rise to new forms of GBV, such as cyberbullying, online harassment, and doxing, which disproportionately target women and girls. These online abuses not only reinforce misogynistic attitudes but also create environments where violence against women is normalised.

Addressing online GBV requires collaboration between governments, technology companies, and civil society organizations. Stringent regulations to curb hate speech, harassment, and exploitation must be enforced. Simultaneously, digital literacy programs for men and boys can foster respectful interactions online, countering the surge of toxic masculinity in virtual spaces.

Empowering women through increased access to sexual rights and reproductive health (SRHR) services not only improves health outcomes but also bolsters their autonomy and ability to make informed choices and tackle GBV. Men’s involvement in SRHR initiatives is equally critical. Educational campaigns targeting men can dismantle myths about contraception and sexual health, fostering shared responsibility in reproductive decisions and reducing coercive or violent behaviors.

Mobilising men as allies

Men must not only change themselves but also act as allies in the fight against GBV. Allyship involves challenging peers who exhibit harmful behaviors, advocating for equitable policies, and actively participating in initiatives that promote gender equality. For instance, programs that call upon men to contribute meaningfully to the women’s movement can demonstrate that ending GBV benefits all of society, not just women.

Ending GBV requires a holistic approach that includes transforming men’s attitudes, reshaping societal norms, and ensuring systemic accountability. Social and behaviour change communication can play a key role in engaging men as active participants in the fight against GBV and addressing the societal structures that perpetuate violence.

This change is urgent and essential. A society free of GBV will unlock the potential of every individual, fostering healthier communities and sustainable development. It is a shared responsibility—one that men must embrace fully.

Poonam Muttreja is Executive Director of Population Foundation of India (PFI).

Feroz Abbas Khan is a theatre and film director and screenwriter.

