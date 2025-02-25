Fashion marketplace Myntra on Tuesday said it had launched MynShakti, a dedicated women's seller programme designed to empower women entrepreneurs across India by providing the tools, resources, and mentorship needed to scale their businesses in the ever evolving ecommerce space.





Open to women-led businesses in fashion, beauty, and home categories, the programme offers the following support:





Seamless onboarding and dedicated account management: Women-led brands will receive end-to-end support, ensuring a smooth onboarding process with dedicated account managers to help optimise business performance. Operational training and business optimisation: Participants will gain access to hands-on training sessions covering catalogue optimisation, pricing strategies, and operational best practices to enhance their efficiency and competitiveness. Expert-led webinars and mentorship: Through a series of interactive mentorship sessions and expert-led webinars, brands will receive strategic recommendations on marketing, order fulfillment, and leveraging Myntra's platform for maximum impact. Insights and analytics: Insights to help brands on the latest customer trends and preferences. Marketing and growth support: MynShakti brands will benefit from recommendations on best practices that would help improve visibility, enhance discoverability, and drive higher engagement on the platform.

Women entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses can apply by accessing the survey link available in Myntra's LinkedIn post about the programme.





The programme will begin with a webinar, where shortlisted participants will gain insights into Myntra's seller ecosystem. In its debut edition, Myntra plans to onboard about 100 women sellers, providing them with personalised support to ensure a seamless integration onto the platform. Based on the success of the initial phase, Myntra plans to scale the initiative, extending support to a larger set of women entrepreneurs across India, th epress release added.





MynShakti builds on the success of ShECommerce, Myntra's flagship initiative launched in August 2024 to foster women's participation in ecommerce. With a thriving community of over 6,000 members, ShECommerce has been instrumental in leadership dialogues, mentorship, and career-building opportunities.





Govindraj MK, CHRO, Myntra, said, "Through MynShakti, we are creating a dedicated support system for women entrepreneurs, equipping them with the right resources to navigate in the e-commerce space. This initiative is not just about business growth—it's about playing a part enabling financial independence, fostering leadership and driving meaningful change. We are excited to welcome a new wave of women-led brands to Myntra and look forward to seeing them flourish."



