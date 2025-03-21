Who are the women sparking change, leading from the front, and inspiring the next generation?

The SheSparks She Leads Change Awards 2025, together with HerStory, aims to honour exceptional women who are driving inclusive growth, fostering innovation, breaking barriers, and creating an equal world for all.

From entrepreneurs building businesses with purpose and grassroots leaders driving change in their communities to innovators shaping the future of technology, healthcare, sustainability, education, and beyond, our winners are change makers, risk-takers, and everyday heroes who remind us that leadership comes in many forms. For them, impact knows no boundaries.

What makes the SheSparks Awards special is the intent—to not just tell these stories, but also to translate them into impact. By recognising these remarkable women, we aim to amplify their work, create meaningful conversations around gender equity, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

As we announce this year’s winners, we also honour their journey and the sparks they ignite in all of us to dream bigger, do better, and create a more equal world.

The winners of SheSparks 2025 are:

SheSparks AI - Safiya Husain, Co-founder & Chief Impact Officer, Karya

SheSparks Creator - Alicia Souza, Illustrator & Founder, aliciasouza.com

SheSparks Technology - Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India

SheSparks Innovation - Akshita Sachdeva, Co-founder & Director, Trestle Labs

SheSparks Leadership - Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra

SheSparks Education - Shaheen Mistri, CEO, Teach For India

SheSparks Healthcare - Jo Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Wysa

SheSparks Entrepreneurship - Srividhya Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Customer Success & Innovation Officer, Amagi

SheSparks Finance - Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO, Kinara Capital

SheSparks Environment - Nidhi Pant, Co-founder, S4S Technologies

SheSparks Marketing - Tina Garg, Founder, Pink Lemonade

SheSparks Social Impact - Dr Akkai Padmashali, Social Activist, Founder, Ondede

SheSparks Young Achiever - Vibha Harish, Co-founder, Cosmix

SheSparks Lifetime Achievement - Chetna Gala Sinha, Founder & Chairperson, Mann Deshi Bank & Foundation