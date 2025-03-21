Celebrating trailblazers: Meet the SheSparks award winners of 2025
The winners of SheSparks She Leads Change Awards 2025 across 14 categories were announced at the SheSparks event in Bengaluru.
Who are the women sparking change, leading from the front, and inspiring the next generation?
The SheSparks She Leads Change Awards 2025, together with HerStory, aims to honour exceptional women who are driving inclusive growth, fostering innovation, breaking barriers, and creating an equal world for all.
From entrepreneurs building businesses with purpose and grassroots leaders driving change in their communities to innovators shaping the future of technology, healthcare, sustainability, education, and beyond, our winners are change makers, risk-takers, and everyday heroes who remind us that leadership comes in many forms. For them, impact knows no boundaries.
What makes the SheSparks Awards special is the intent—to not just tell these stories, but also to translate them into impact. By recognising these remarkable women, we aim to amplify their work, create meaningful conversations around gender equity, and inspire the next generation of leaders.
As we announce this year’s winners, we also honour their journey and the sparks they ignite in all of us to dream bigger, do better, and create a more equal world.
The winners of SheSparks 2025 are:
SheSparks AI - Safiya Husain, Co-founder & Chief Impact Officer, Karya
SheSparks Creator - Alicia Souza, Illustrator & Founder, aliciasouza.com
SheSparks Technology - Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India
SheSparks Innovation - Akshita Sachdeva, Co-founder & Director, Trestle Labs
SheSparks Leadership - Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra
SheSparks Education - Shaheen Mistri, CEO, Teach For India
SheSparks Healthcare - Jo Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Wysa
SheSparks Entrepreneurship - Srividhya Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Customer Success & Innovation Officer, Amagi
SheSparks Finance - Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO, Kinara Capital
SheSparks Environment - Nidhi Pant, Co-founder, S4S Technologies
SheSparks Marketing - Tina Garg, Founder, Pink Lemonade
SheSparks Social Impact - Dr Akkai Padmashali, Social Activist, Founder, Ondede
SheSparks Young Achiever - Vibha Harish, Co-founder, Cosmix
SheSparks Lifetime Achievement - Chetna Gala Sinha, Founder & Chairperson, Mann Deshi Bank & Foundation
Edited by Swetha Kannan