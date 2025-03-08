In the rugged terrains of Ladakh and Spiti Valley, where temperatures dip below freezing point during winter, young women are taking to ice hockey, breaking barriers and stereotypes in a sport that was heavily male-dominated until a few years ago.

Ice hockey was introduced to India in the 1970s by the Indian Army, primarily in Ladakh, where natural ice provided the perfect conditions for the sport. However, women were relegated to figure skating during men’s matches.

Things began to change in the early 2000s when a group of young women defied societal norms and demanded their right to play. Their determination led to the formation of India’s first national women’s ice hockey team in 2016, a milestone that set the stage for increased participation and recognition.

Today, ice hockey, played in the winter months from December to February, has seen the rise of leagues and more opportunities for women to play the sport. This is largely due to the perseverance of women, local initiatives, and growing institutional support.

HerStory spoke to four women who have chosen ice hockey as a sport and are determined to see India find a place in the Winter Olympics in the near future.

Padma Chorol: From speed skating to ice hockey

Padma Chorol

Padma Chorol, from Sputik village in Leh, started her journey as a speed skater at the age of 10.

Inspired by her elder brother, she developed a love for the ice but was discouraged by her mother, who feared the dangers of ice hockey. Despite the opposition, she persisted.

“I used to run away from home just to skate. Once, I even fell into a frozen pond, and the neighborus had to rescue me. My mother would often stop me saying I would fall down and break my head,” she recalls.

Chorol initially trained in speed skating and even won a gold medal at the national level before transitioning fully into ice hockey in 2013.

She was part of the first national women’s team that represented India in the Asia-Oceania Cup.

“It was very challenging because we had practised on natural ice and we had to play on an artificial ice rink. We also didn’t have proper equipment; I was wearing skates of two different sizes. We borrowed equipment from the men’s team,” she says.

The sport has come a long way since then, and Chorol is happy for the Royal Enfield League because more girls are now getting opportunities to compete.

Today, Chorol is both a player and a coach, mentoring young girls in remote villages.

“I just want to see the women’s team participate in the Olympics before I die. My message for young girls in the sport is to never give up, whatever barriers you have to face. Keep going,” she advises.

Diskit C Angmo: Player, coach, and advocate

Diskit C Angmo

Diskit Angmo who hails from Lalok, Changthang in Ladakh, started off with figure skating, a recreational sport in 2004 when she was 12 years old. Her father was one of the members of the Ladakh Winter Sports Club.

She used to perform figure skating during the interval of men’s ice hockey games. Soon she became intrigued by the sport but was not aware, at the time, that women too could play ice hockey.

“During the Indo-Canadian Friendship Cup, I saw a woman play in the team along with the men. I was fascinated and inspired,” she recollects.

Angmo has been part of the national team since its inception in a journey filled with many challenges.

“It was difficult to form a team. We were 20 girls, and most of us had not seen an international size ice rink. Equipment was expensive. We were able to train only three months in a year and practised in natural ponds,” she explains.

Earlier, there were only two championships for women in a year, but now, with increasing government and institutional support, Angmo is optimistic about the future of the sport.

Her first international competition was in Chinese Taipei, and it made a huge impact on women’s ice hockey in Ladakh.

Senior players including Angmo formed the Ladakh Women’s Ice Hockey Foundation that travels to far-flung villages in the region to encourage girls to take up the sport.

“Most of us allocate a period during the season to train the younger generation,” says Angmo.

“In the past three-four years, the scenario of women’s ice hockey has changed because of a lot of attention and awareness. Royal Enfield has also helped a lot in helping the sport grow,” she says.

Angmo looks forward to a team from India making it to the Olympics and hopes to be an integral part of it, either as a coach or in the technical team.

Namgail Wangmo and Samina Khatun: Ready for the big league

Namgail Wangmo

At just 17 years, Wangmo is among the youngest and most promising players in India’s ice hockey scene. She joined the sport when she was eight years old, following in the footsteps of her cousin, a national team player.

“My dream is to wear the Indian jersey and play in the Olympics,” she says.

Balancing studies and hockey, Wangmo is currently preparing for her board exams and also training at the Ladakh Women’s Ice Hockey Foundation hostel.

With a rigorous training schedule, Wangmo is determined to break into the national team by the time she turns 18.

Samina Khatun, a 15-year-old from Baroo, Kargil, started playing ice hockey in 2020 after using her brother’s roller skates. Despite having no prior experience playing sports, she pursued the game with determination.

"My parents never stopped me; they always supported me,” she says, crediting her father for taking her to practice even when she had no friends to play with.

Samina Khatun

Her most memorable moment came when she won gold at the Khelo India Winter Games, representing the UT Ladakh team. “Scoring a goal in the final match against ITBP was a proud moment for me.”

Like Wangmo, Khatun is also balancing ice hockey and studies. She hopes for job opportunities in the sport. “Ice hockey will always be a part of my life,” she affirms.

Looking back, she sees her struggles as stepping stones. “The challenges I faced were rewarded when I won the gold medal with my team.”

One of the biggest turning points for women’s ice hockey in India has been the support of Royal Enfield. It has actively contributed to its growth by launching the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, providing training and a competitive platform for female players and has seen growing player and fan engagement over the years. It has been providing high-quality gear and equipment and organising training programmes, coaching workshops, and grassroots initiatives to ensure that aspiring players and coaches receive world-class guidance, thus raising awareness about ice hockey beyond Ladakh to enable the winter sport to thrive.