Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Report

Women hold mere 5.8% of board seats in Indian unicorns: PrivateCircle Research

Leading in gender representation are financial sector unicorns, with 16 women directors, followed by software, retail, insurance, travel and hospitality, and emerging technology.

Saranya Chakrapani286 Stories
Women hold mere 5.8% of board seats in Indian unicorns: PrivateCircle Research

Saturday March 08, 2025 , 2 min Read

An analysis by PrivateCircle Research has shown that women occupy just 5.8% (76) of the 1,314 board seats across India’s 116 unicorns, highlighting a significant gender gap in leadership.

In comparison, women hold 18.3% of board seats across India Inc, and the global average stands at 23.3%, according to Deloitte’s 'Women in the Boardroom: A Global Perspective' report. This stark contrast comes as a reminder of the need for greater gender diversity in India's startup ecosystem.

At the company level, 48% of unicorns, that is, 56 out of 116, have at least one woman director, while only 11% (13 unicorns) have more than one woman director, noted Private Circle Research.

Leading in gender representation are financial sector unicorns, with 16 women directors, followed by software (8), retail (7), insurance (5), travel and hospitality (5), and emerging technology (4).

Among the companies setting an example with boardroom diversity are MapmyIndia, Incred, mobiKwik, PolicyBazaar, and Zomato.

“Companies with more diverse boards tend to perform better financially,” said Murali Loganathan, Director of Research at PrivateCircle Research. He cited McKinsey’s 2023 'Diversity Matters Even More' report, which found that firms in the top quartile for gender diversity on boards are 27% more likely to outperform financially.

According to the March 2024 edition of Women in the Boardroom report, female representation has increased by 3.6% since 2022, with the timeline for achieving gender parity shortening by seven years.

Edited by Kanishk Singh