Saranya Chakrapani
12th May 2023
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 12, 2023)
Just In
Remove
7th May 2023
Meet young leaders in AI, healthcare, finance and retail with promising ideas
Interview
Remove
4th May 2023
This cancer survivor has created an army of child crusaders to help fight the disease
Inspiration
Remove
1st May 2023
'Indelible mark on psyche': New report reveals violence LGBTQ community faces from families
Human Rights
Remove
27th Apr 2023
Thamimunissa Jabbar and her team from Chennai that’s hitting the right goals
Inspiration
Remove
24th Apr 2023
Kanavu: Turning small-town women into professional photographers
Women's Empowerment
Remove
21st Apr 2023
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 21, 2023)
News
Remove
18th Apr 2023
How this duo is sowing the seeds of self-sustenance in Sri Lanka
Nutrition
Remove
12th Apr 2023
Rocket Learning's tech solution for early childhood education empowers anganwadis, parents
Education
Remove