Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saranya Chakrapani

  • 12th May 2023
    Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 12, 2023)
    Just In
  • 7th May 2023
    Meet young leaders in AI, healthcare, finance and retail with promising ideas
    Interview
  • 4th May 2023
    This cancer survivor has created an army of child crusaders to help fight the disease
    Inspiration
  • 1st May 2023
    'Indelible mark on psyche': New report reveals violence LGBTQ community faces from families
    Human Rights
  • 27th Apr 2023
    Thamimunissa Jabbar and her team from Chennai that’s hitting the right goals
    Inspiration
  • 24th Apr 2023
    Kanavu: Turning small-town women into professional photographers
    Women's Empowerment
  • 21st Apr 2023
    Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 21, 2023)
    News
  • 18th Apr 2023
    How this duo is sowing the seeds of self-sustenance in Sri Lanka
    Nutrition
  • 12th Apr 2023
    Rocket Learning's tech solution for early childhood education empowers anganwadis, parents
    Education