Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day on Saturday, March 8, reiterating that women achievers from various fields would be taking over his social media accounts for the day. He reaffirmed his government's commitment to women's empowerment through various schemes and programmes.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields," PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields! pic.twitter.com/yf8YMfq63i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

Chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, winner of Women's Grand Swiss Tournament 2023, addressed other women on PM Modi's social media account: "Follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles. Your passion will power your success. I want to encourage women to follow their dreams and break barriers in any field they choose because I know they can!"

I am @chessvaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru @narendramodi Ji’s social media properties and that too on #WomensDay. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments. pic.twitter.com/LlYTmqE2MQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

From the spacetech and nuclear technology space, nuclear scientist Elina Mishra and space scientist Shilpi Soni shared: "India is the most vibrant place for science and thus, we call upon women to pursue it."

Our message- India is the most vibrant place for science… pic.twitter.com/G2Qi0j0LKS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

Anita Devi, Founder of Madhopur Farmers Producer Company Ltd, wrote: "My inspiration--making women self-reliant! My dream is that every woman in the village (Anantapur, Nalanda) stands on her own feet."

With the recent developments and announcement of the establishment of the Makhana Board, Devi added that she is planning to work in that space too.

मैं अनीता देवी, नालंदा जिले के अनन्तपुर गांव की रहने वाली हूं। मैंने जीवन में बड़े संघर्ष देखे हैं। लेकिन मेरा हमेशा से मन था, अपने दम पर कुछ करने का। 2016 में मैंने खुद स्वरोजगार करने का निर्णय लिया था। उसी दौर में स्टार्ट-अप्स का इतना क्रेज बढ़ गया था। इसलिए 9 साल पहले मैंने भी… pic.twitter.com/DFrQ8sDJd2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

More inspiring women are expected to share their inspiring stories and messages for the women of India through the day.

This is not the first time that women achievers are taking over the PM's social media accounts. On International Women's Day in 2020, PM Modi's social media accounts were operated by seven women achievers to inspire others.

