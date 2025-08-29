51% of Gen Z women want fertility checks in routine health tests: Report

A recent reproductive health survey by Motherhood Hospitals and Nova IVF Fertility among 200+ Gen Z women (ages 23–30) across metros and Tier I cities in India highlights how young women perceive fertility and reproductive choices.

The study found that over half of respondents believe fertility declines sharply after 35, while 41% rely on social media as their primary source of reproductive health information.

The Fertility Awareness Survey: Gen Z Insights, polled between 23 and 30, found that:

Fertility and timelines

The survey found that 40% intend to start trying for pregnancy between the ages of 28–32, while 25% frequently raised questions about fertility timelines and pregnancy, underscoring age as a key factor in reproductive health. When consulting fertility specialists, the most common concerns were about the “right age” to conceive and the risks of pregnancy in the late 30s. Interestingly, 15–20% of women admitted to not fully understanding the concept of the “biological clock.”

AMH is the new BMI

The report points out that 35% are aware of AMH, a key fertility health marker for women, and 10% have even done an AMH test. Anti-Müllerian Hormone, present in the ovaries, indicates the egg quantity in women. It can be understood through a simple blood test. While 65% are unaware of this marker, this reflects a need for greater awareness of fertility health.

Egg freezing

The survey revealed that 56% of Gen Z women have heard of egg freezing but lack adequate knowledge about it. While 10% expressed interest in considering the option, many cited other life priorities, such as financial stability, career growth, travel, or not having found the right partner yet, as reasons for delaying the decision. Notably, with social media increasingly normalising conversations around sexual health, menstrual health, and gynaecological issues, it has also become the primary source of reproductive health information for many women.

Fertility Specialists are observing a rise in PCOS and obesity. There is also a rising trend in delayed marriage and parenthood. Experts emphasise preventative fertility care.

Dr Sharvari Mundhe, Consultant- Fertility Specialist at Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bengaluru, said: " The survey also suggests that 20% of women are diagnosed with conditions like PCOS, thyroid, and Endometriosis and are still not concerned about seeking medical help. Lifestyle also plays a very important role in fertility health, just like heart health. One needs to be aware of the lifestyle, it’s not just about consumption of processed foods, alcohol or smoking; it’s also about following fad diets and consuming supplements without prescription. There is a need for fertility awareness from a preventative care perspective. While egg freezing can be a viable option, awareness about when and why to consider it is still low.

Dr.Rashmi Niphadkar, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Baner, Pune, added, “By making fertility testing as routine as a preventive health check, we can help young women make informed reproductive choices and empower them. We are also observing an increase in egg freezing queries, particularly for social reasons. This is a welcome change; however, it is important for them to know the right age to freeze their eggs.

With India’s fertility rate steadily declining across most states, the findings point to an urgent need for proactive measures from both policymakers and corporate India. The survey shows that 27% of Gen Z women plan to postpone parenthood due to reasons such as financial preparedness, underscoring the importance of corporate-led initiatives like fertility support and egg-freezing benefits.

The study also highlights a shifting mindset: 18% of Gen Z women have chosen not to have children. The growing childfree movement reflects a stronger belief among young women that parenthood is a choice, not a compulsion.