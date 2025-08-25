Girl Effect India on Monday launched the CTRL+SHIFT+RESPECT initiative to counter technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) and create safe, empowering, and respectful digital spaces for adolescent girls and young women in India.

According to recent research, 54.8% of women in India have faced some form of TFGBV (#BreaktheSilo: Empirical Insights into Tech-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence in India, The Dialogue and ACTS, 2025).

The most common forms reported by victim-survivors are cyberstalking (61.77%) and impersonation (61.02%), while 65% of victim-survivors reported severe mental health repercussions, such as anxiety, depression, and fear of digital spaces. Many also face career disruptions, reputational damage, and social isolation.

Only 30% reported cases to law enforcement, while 42% turned to family and 26% to tech platforms, underscoring the lack of trust in formal justice mechanisms.

The CTRL+SHIFT+RESPECT initiative will equip adolescent girls with digital literacy and awareness of their rights. It will also engage boys, parents, and educators to shift mindsets and behaviours, and strengthen survivor support systems in collaboration with government agencies, civil society organisations, and community leaders, a press statement read.

At the heart of the initiative is the launch of CTRL+SHIFT+HELP—India’s first comprehensive resource designed to connect victim-survivors of TFGBV with verified legal, psychosocial, and community-based support services.

Girl Effect also unveiled Bol Behen, a WhatsApp chatbot that offers girls and young women 24/7 access to reliable information on TFGBV, empowering them to navigate online spaces with greater safety and confidence.

The event saw the participation of CBSE, which underlined the need to prioritise the socio-emotional well-being of children and highlighted the critical role parents and educators play in guiding young people to use digital platforms responsibly.

The launch brought together 20 organisations, including UN Women, Laadli Foundation, RATI Foundation, Point of View, Centre for Social Research, Restless Development, The Quantum Hub, ChildFund India, Radio Mirchi, along with youth representatives from Girl Effect’s Gully Youth Lab, all of whom pledged their support to tackling TFGBV.

Kavita Ayyagari, Country Director, Girl Effect India, said, “As our world becomes more and more digital, so do the spaces where harm can occur. Just as technology has the power to connect, educate, and empower, it is also being misused to harm, shame, troll, and perpetrate gender-based violence, especially against women and girls. CTRL+SHIFT+RESPECT is our youth-powered program challenging online abuse and tech-facilitated gender-based violence by shifting mindsets, sparking conversations, and demanding a digital culture rooted in respect.”