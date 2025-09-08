On September 13, Bengaluru will witness the fourth edition of Chhalaang: The Leap Forward, one of India’s largest platforms dedicated to women in technology. Organised by HR advisory firm MetaMorph and hosted at BHIVE, the event will bring together 350+ women engineers on ground, with over 9,800+ registrations already received.

Launched in 2022 as a small internal initiative, Chhalaang has grown into a nationwide movement.

Born out of the understanding that many women face structural barriers—career breaks, maternity leave, and systemic bias—Chhalaang was envisioned not as just another coding contest, but as a space where women could innovate, connect, and step into leadership.

Chhalaang 2.0, held in April 2024 at Microsoft for Startups, cemented its reputation as India’s largest women-in-tech hackathon.

That edition drew over 2,800 registrations, with women technologists building solutions for real-world problems posed by startups including Gameskraft, Groww, Bureau, Veera, and DMI Finance. Winners took home prizes worth Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, alongside special recognitions and in-kind support.

“From the beginning, our intent with Chhalaang has been simple yet bold—to create a space where women in tech can be smart, ambitious, and unapologetically themselves. What began as a platform to celebrate talent is now a movement to shape the leaders of tomorrow,” said Swati Gupta, Associate Partner, and Sanam Rawal, Founding Partner at MetaMorph.

The upcoming edition will feature:

Hackathons built around live problem statements, with prototypes pitched to industry leaders.

Leadership dialogues with senior technologists and founders.

Networking opportunities designed to connect women across roles, levels, and industries.

Chhalaang 4.0 has attracted strong backing from the ecosystem. Sprinto is the brand sponsor of the event while Acko is co-sponsor. Base is the special prize sponsor. Other brands supporting the event include Tricog and Porter.

Brand partners include BHIVE, Logitech, Intrcity, Wendy’s, Pressman, and more, with lifestyle and wellness brands like Purplle, Plush, Sirona, Bliss Club, Ultra Human, Plix, and Soch Foods supporting the experience.

“True leaps in technology happen when diverse ideas come together. With Chhalaang, we celebrate those who dare to dream differently, build boldly, and shape the future with unshakable vision,” said Girish, Co-founder, Sprinto.

For Gaurav Gupta, VP Engineering at Acko, the event embodies the spirit of innovation: “Some of the most impactful innovations come when teams are encouraged to hack, experiment, and push boundaries. Chhalaang gives women technologists the space to do exactly that.”

(YourStory is the media partner for the event.)

(The story has been updated to add additional information on sponsors.)