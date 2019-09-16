10 Proven Digital Marketing Tactics to Grow Your Startup Business

In today's competitive era, it's becoming difficult for startups to survive and gain the attention of their potential customers. As a result, Having a viable marketing strategy becomes important to adopt in order to survive in this changing market and grow your startup business.





If you own a startup and want to scale it further, then here we have got a list of some proven digital marketing tactics that can help you to grow your startup business.

10 Digital Marketing Tactics to Grow Your Startup Business Faster

1. Build and Maintain a Responsive Business Website

Having a mobile responsive online portal makes it easier for your customers to access your business and products. Make sure it loads within seconds and keep it so simple that everyone finds it easier to use.





You should also add some useful content related to your services or product on your website to give your customers a stimulus to come back again. You can also add some call to action phrases and buttons to insist on people to take actions on your website.

2. Create Social Media Business Profiles

According to recent studies, an average individual spends more than 3 hours on social media platforms in a day. As a result, it would be a better approach to find customers where your potential customers most of the time.





Creating a social media profile provides you with the opportunity to stay connected with your potential customers. You can create your business profiles based on the demographics of your potential customers.

3. Utilize SEO Tactics to Gain Rankings on Search Engines

SEO stands for search engine optimization, in which a business optimize its website to rank better on search engines. You can implement various SEO tactics to be on top of SERP results. It is one of the best and effective way of online marketing.





According to InternetLiveStats, Google receives more than 3.5 billion keyword searches in a day and this number is growing at the rate of 10% every year. Since Google loves quality content, you can create quality content and SEO optimize it to rank better on Google. For SEO work of your website, you can Hire an SEO Expert in your location or as a freelancer.

4. Put Up Some Content to Engage Your Audience

When everything is set up, you can also put up some content on your website to engage your customers. You can add some blog posts regarding the subject to which your audience can relate and wants to see.





According to Forrester, an average individual consumes 11.4 percent content before making an actual purchase. Most of the B2B companies consider content as trustworthy while evaluating company offerings, as per DemandGenReport.

5. Create Listings on Free Business Listing Websites

There are hundreds of free business listing websites available on the internet. You can find and use some quality free business listing sites online to list your startup business there. It can help you to increase your online presence for free.





Many individuals consider these business listing trustworthy while evaluating the offerings provided by a startup business. It is also one of the best ways to generate some traffic to your startup business website.

6. Create Your Business Profile on Online Review Platforms

You can create your business profile on review platforms so that people can add reviews about your business there. You can also encourage your customers to write a review about your business on these online review platforms.





According to studies, nearly about 72% of consumers read online reviews before making a purchase online. So, make sure to maintain a rating of more than four stars and try to respond if you see any negative comment on your listing

7. Utilize Video Marketing to Grow Your Startup Business

Videos are one of the best ways to communicate your message to your target audience. Along with the changing content consumption behavior, people are more active video platforms like YouTube. You can create video ads and advertise them on YouTube.





Along with this, you can also create tutorial videos which guide your customers about your products and services. Video Ads have a 23% higher click-through rate than an average display and text advertisement, as per Google.

8. Gain Exposure on Social Media Using SMM

Many social media platforms give an opportunity to various businesses to advertise their products on their platform. You can also utilize the same to grow your startup business. You can boost your posts to gain broader exposure and reach a larger audience.





There are various social media marketing tools which you can use to generate and boost your sales. The best part is that it is a cost-effective approach and provides better results than traditional marketing.

9. Utilize Google Ads to Drive Customers to Your Website

If you finding it hard to stay on top of SERP results, then you can gain instant rankings using Google Ads. It allows you to place bids for the keywords you want to rank for and shows your website whenever someone searches for that keyword.





Many businesses find it as a lucrative marketing tool and spend most of their marketing budget on Google ads since it generates a strong ROI. It also allows you to target those website visitors who didn't take any action.

10. Utilize Email Marketing to Nurture Your Leads

You can use email marketing techniques to connect and nurture your existing customer base. You can send them some offers and free coupons to encourage them to make a purchase on your website.





Many businesses use email marketing as a retargeting tool to increase their sales. You can also implement the same and make a viable email marketing strategy to grow your startup business and sales.

Conclusion

Well, these were the best 10 digital marketing tactics which show how you can grow your startup with Digital Marketing. You can test and implement them to see which one works best for you. I hope these tactics will help you to accomplish your objectives.





